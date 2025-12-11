Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan opens up about her struggles with social anxiety: ‘My legs shiver, they go numb'

Sunaina Roshan - author, wellness advocate, and sister of actor Hrithik Roshan - has long been open about her health journey, from overcoming a rare form of cancer - cervical lymphoma - and reversing grade 3 fatty liver disease to rebuilding her life through mindful eating and sustainable habits. In recent years, her Instagram has become a space for sharing reflections on nutrition, self-growth, and everyday wellness. Sunaina Roshan talks about her mental health journey.

Now, in an Instagram video shared on December 10, she has candidly spoken about her struggles with social anxiety, offering followers an honest glimpse into a battle that often remains unseen. She captioned the post, “I still have moments where my legs shake and my mind runs faster than it needs to…but I’ve also learned that stepping back doesn’t make me fragile. It makes me unbreakable, because I’m choosing myself. If you feel this way too, I’m right here with you. We’re all figuring it out, one breath at a time.”

Her battle with social anxiety

In the video, Sunaina opens up about the ways social anxiety affects her, explaining how it often shows up through uncomfortable physical sensations that she has learnt to recognise and deal with, over time. She reflects on how common these experiences actually are, noting that many of us grapple with similar feelings yet rarely discuss them openly.

She highlights, “You know, social anxiety is something a lot of us deal with, even if you don't talk about it. It's that uncomfortable feeling before you enter a room. It's overthinking each and every conversation. It's worrying about being judged even when nobody's actually judging you. I've dealt with it, too. In fact, I still sometimes do.”

My legs shiver, they go…

Anxiety often manifests through physical sensations such as shivering, numbness, and a sense of instability, and Sunaina reflects on how these symptoms show up in her own life. She recounts, “When I have too many people around me, my legs shiver, they go numb, and they feel unstable. So, I need to hold on to someone for support and honestly because of this I've been away from social media.”

What helped her?

Sunaina emphasises the importance of stepping back when social anxiety hits, noting that sometimes it is the only way to regain your breath and steady yourself. She explains, “So sometimes stepping back is the only way to breathe. What's been helping me is stepping away from social media, taking deep breaths, journaling and meditation, and being kinder to myself and therapy sessions with my counselor.”

For anyone struggling with social anxiety, she offers a reminder that they are not alone - and that being gentle with yourself is essential. Sunaina mentions, “If you feel this way, you're not alone. Be gentle with yourself because we are all figuring it out.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.