Sunaina Roshan talks about weight loss transformation journey: ‘I would train for 4-5 days and give up'

Sunaina Roshan, actor Hrithik Roshan's sister, has always been open about her health struggles. She even made headlines with her drastic weight loss transformation. However, on the health front, she was diagnosed with lymphoma of the cervix, a rare form of cancer. Additionally, she has also dealt with other health issues, including fatty liver disease (grade 3), jaundice, and brain tuberculosis. Sunaina Roshan has battled a lot of health issues, including cancer, brain tuberculosis, jaundice, and fatty liver.

Despite it all, she is at her fittest, and in a recent interview with celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando, she talked about the importance of fitness and her transformation journey.

On her fitness transformation journey

“Even right before my jaundice, I did not even know what a fitness routine meant. I would go up to train for 4-5 days, and I would just give it up. But now, it is an addiction,” Sunaina shared.

However, more than training, it is food that matters to her in her transformation journey. She confessed that food has given her energy and a happier feeling, even more than training. Therefore, she is mindful of what she is putting inside her body. “Yes, training is a part of it, like 20 percent, but 80-90 percent is food,” she shared.

Sunaina revealed that over the last few years, she has stuck with her food timings. Additionally, if she has the option, she always prefers eating food prepared at home. However, occasionally, when she has social commitments, she treats herself while being mindful. “I [only eat] Chinese, because it has less masala, less oil” She also confessed that while eating out, she makes sure to ask multiple questions, so she is well aware what is inside the food she is eating.

What was Sunaina Roshan's wake-up call?

During the interview, Sunaina revealed that she weighed 75 kg when she was diagnosed with jaundice. When the disease led to weight loss in 2-3 weeks, she asked her doctor if she would put back on that weight, and the doctor said, “Yes.” This acted as her wake-up call, and she decided she had to do something to be healthy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.