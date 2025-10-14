Night serum for face: Wake up to fresh, rejuvenated, and glowing skin with our top 8 picks

As our skin tends to mend and repair itself on its own during the night, indulging in a proper nighttime skincare routine become crucial. This is where a night face serum comes into the picture. Just a few drops of your night face serum and you wake up to a refreshed, glowing skin within minutes. With plenty of night serums prevailing in the market, it is essential to pick the right face serum, targeting your skin concerns. Best face night serums for your skin(Shutterstock)

So, while, you might be wondering which night face serum to pick, here is our list of top 8 night serums for you:

Wake up to glowing, brighter skin with Garnier Bright Complete Night Serum. Enriched with vitamin C and Yuzu Lemon, this lightweight formula fades dark spots, reduces dullness, and evens skin tone overnight. Its fast-absorbing texture deeply nourishes your skin while repairing daily damage. Suitable for all skin types, it boosts radiance and restores a fresh, luminous complexion every morning. Use nightly after cleansing for visibly smoother and brighter skin.

Transform your skin overnight with SkinInspired Retinol Face Night Serum. Infused with pure Retinol and nourishing botanicals, it helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation. The serum supports collagen production, improving skin texture and elasticity while promoting a youthful glow. Its gentle, non-sticky formula suits all skin types and absorbs quickly to work while you sleep. Regular use helps reveal firm, smooth, and rejuvenated skin every morning.

Revive your skin barrier and firmness with Minimalist Multi Peptide Night Face Serum. Powered by advanced peptides, amino acids, and hyaluronic acid, this serum stimulates collagen, smooths wrinkles, and enhances elasticity. Its lightweight, fragrance-free formula penetrates deeply to boost hydration and repair tired skin. Perfect for all skin types, it visibly firms and plumps the skin overnight, giving you a refreshed and youthful glow every morning.

Start your retinol journey confidently with Foxtale 0.15% Beginner Friendly Retinol Night Serum. Formulated for first-time users, it gently reduces fine lines, acne marks, and uneven texture without irritation. Enriched with vitamin E and Aloe Vera, it hydrates and calms the skin while promoting natural cell renewal. Use nightly for smoother, clearer, and radiant skin that glows from within. Dermatologically tested and safe for sensitive skin.

Experience advanced skin renewal with Regaliz Truderma Night Repair Serum. Powered by antioxidants, peptides, and vitamins, it repairs daily environmental damage and boosts collagen overnight. This lightweight serum hydrates deeply, reduces wrinkles, and improves elasticity, leaving your skin firmer and revitalized by morning. Ideal for all skin types, it restores a youthful glow, smooth texture, and even tone for visibly radiant, healthier skin.

Fight visible signs of ageing with Plum 1% Retinol Advanced Night Serum. Packed with Retinol and Bakuchiol, this serum boosts collagen, reduces fine lines, and firms the skin effectively. The lightweight, vegan formula enhances texture, evens skin tone, and supports overnight renewal without irritation. Suitable for mature and ageing skin, it delivers a smoother, radiant, and youthful look with consistent use every night.

Reveal younger-looking skin with Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Serum. Infused with Retinol and Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide), it penetrates deep to renew cells, smooth fine lines, and brighten dull skin. The fragrance-free, fast-absorbing formula provides 24-hour hydration, leaving skin soft, plump, and visibly rejuvenated. Perfect for daily nighttime use, it ensures firmer, radiant, and smoother skin every morning.

Achieve youthful radiance with RYLLZ ESSENTIALS Retinol 0.6% Anti-ageing Night Serum. Formulated with potent Retinol and nourishing botanicals, it reduces wrinkles, fine lines, and pigmentation while boosting collagen. The non-greasy formula supports cell renewal, improving texture and elasticity overnight. Ideal for normal to mature skin, it helps restore firmness, brightness, and smoothness for visibly refreshed, age-defying skin.

FAQ for night serums Why should I use a serum at night instead of the day? Nighttime is when your skin naturally regenerates and repairs itself. Using a serum at night helps deliver concentrated nutrients and actives that boost cell turnover, fade dark spots, reduce fine lines, and restore hydration without sun exposure interfering with the process.

Can I use a night serum every night? Most serums can be used daily, but those with strong actives (like retinol or exfoliating acids) should be applied 2–3 times a week initially. Gradually increase frequency as your skin builds tolerance.

When will I see visible results? You may start noticing improvements in texture and glow within 2–3 weeks. For visible reduction in pigmentation, wrinkles, or fine lines, consistent use for 6–8 weeks is usually required.

Are night serums safe for sensitive skin? Yes, but choose serums that are fragrance-free and dermatologically tested. Look for soothing ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or centella asiatica (cica). Avoid high concentrations of acids or retinoids initially.

