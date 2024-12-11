Not just physical strength, exercise can boost this in kids and teens...

Exercise helps us stay fit and active. In children and teenagers, exercise has a similar benefit when it comes to their physical health. However, a recent study published in Pediatrics states that exercise can do more than that. It can also help in boosting IQ in kids and teenagers. Also read | Worried about cognitive decline? Study says get a gym membership. Here’s why During childhood and through adolescence, exercise plays a major role in shaping the body and the mind. (Pexels)

During childhood and through adolescence, exercise plays a major role in shaping the body and the mind. The study observed a 4-point average increase in IQ scores who incorporated exercise in their daily routine.

Corresponding author Javier S. Morales, a Ramón y Cajal Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Almería and co-director of Fissac, said, "Our interest in this topic stems from the growing body of evidence, including previous work on the link between physical activity and cognitive development in youth. By exploring the potential of exercise as a tool to enhance intelligence, we aimed to shed light on a practical and accessible strategy to support children's development."

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 3,203 participants on whom 14 randomised controlled trials were performed. The researchers focused on general intelligence, often measured by IQ, as well as two key subdomains: fluid intelligence and crystallized intelligence. Fluid intelligence refers to the ability of solving novel problems without relying on prior knowledge. It includes problem-solving, adaptability, and reasoning skills. Crystallised knowledge, on the other hand, refers to accumulation of knowledge, skills, and experience over time, that often influences vocabulary, factual knowledge, and other learned abilities. Fluid intelligence peaks in early adulthood, while crystallised intelligence continues to improve with age.

Exercise and intelligence:

The study observed significant role of exercise in improving overall intelligence. The positive effect of exercise was observed in different base groups, including children with normal and low baseline IQ levels. Fluid intelligence was deeply impacted by exercise. While exercise showed limited influence on crystallised intelligence, for children with obesity, the study observed significant gains.

