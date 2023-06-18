Nurturing your nails: What makes our nails brittle and how to fix them

Healthy nails not only enhance the appearance of our hands but also reflect our general wellbeing. Both men and women often suffer from the common issue of brittle nails. Weak, readily breakable nails that may also be prone to splitting or peeling are annoying at times. Understanding the causes of brittle nails is essential for implementing effective strategies to nurture strong and healthy nails. Just like our skin and hair, our nails also deserve attention and care. Understanding the causes of brittle nails is essential for implementing effective strategies to nurture strong and healthy nails.(Inspiration Silvie Mahdal, Sketch Piyali Ghosh Kumar)

BRITTLE NAILS: WHAT CAUSES THEM?

Numerous factors, such as dietary deficiencies, an unhealthy lifestyle, physical ailments, and hormonal changes, can contribute to brittle nails. All you need to know

Nutritional Deficiencies: Iron deficiency and a lack of some essential nutrients, such as vitamins A, B, C, D, and E, as well as biotin, can cause brittle nails. These vitamins are necessary for the development of strong nails.

Lifestyle choices: Some habits can weaken and harm your nails, such as biting, using harsh chemicals, and frequent wetting and drying of nails.

Physical ailments: Brittle and weak nails can result from certain medical illnesses such as thyroid problems, psoriasis, dermatitis, and fungal nail infections.

Hormonal Changes: Changes in hormone levels after menopause or pregnancy might also affect the strength and growth of nails.

TIPS FOR GROWING STRONG NAILS; WHAT TO AVOID

CONSUMING THE RIGHT DIET

Proper nutrition can transform our nail health and make them healthier. Consume a well-balanced diet with plenty of nutrients that support nail health. Nuts, salmon, eggs, and flaxseeds are some foods that are high in vitamins and minerals. Vitamin E is abundant in foods including almonds, avocados, and sunflower seeds, and can help strengthen your nails. Additionally, fruits and leafy greens high in antioxidants can help combat brittle nails.

STAYING HYDRATED

Our general health and the health of our nails both depend on staying hydrated. Keratin, the protein that makes up nails, has to be hydrated in order to develop and become strong. When we consume adequate water, our nails remain strong and flexible.

AVOIDING HARSH CHEMICALS

Avoid using harsh cleaners or nail polish removers that include acetone because they might dry up and weaken your nails. Use natural products in moderation as an alternative.

HOW CAN YOU MOISTURISE YOUR NAILS?

Coconut oil is a great natural moisturizer for nails and cuticles. Olive oil is a good source of vitamin E and other elements that support healthy nails. Olive oil can be applied to your cuticles and nails to keep them hydrated and healthy.

CAN DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS HELP?

Take vitamin D, biotin, and omega-3 fatty acid supplements for healthy nails. You can get biotin from foods like eggs, almonds, and sweet potatoes or take a biotin supplement.

TAKE A BREAK FROM ARTIFICIAL NAILS/NAIL COLOUR

Nail extensions that are in trend these days can be hard and damaging to your nails as the normal nail is filed down to adhere to the artificial nail, leaving it weak and thin. The typical lifespan of nail extensions is two to three weeks, after which you'll either need to completely remove them or get touch-ups to close the space between the natural nail and cuticle. Keep your nails free for a while to prevent brittle nails. Additionally, avoid colouring your nails for a while. This allows the natural nails a chance to breathe and get some exposure.

We can acquire strong, beautiful nails by giving them internal nourishment, hydration, gentle nail care, avoiding destructive habits, and breathing space. It's important to keep in mind that healthy nails not only improve the appearance of our hands, but they also reflect our general health.