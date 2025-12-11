Nutritionist decodes Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ‘crazy weight loss’ and anti-inflammatory diet: Should you try it?

Celebrities often go the extra mile to stay fit and in shape, be it Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's eating the ‘same meal for months’ diet or Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan's sugar-free restrictions.Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also known for following a strict routine that adheres to the golden rule of inflammation control, which has also helped her lose weight. Though the actor is often seen working out in videos she posts on social media, she always makes sure to complement the fitness routine with a healthy meal. Nutritionist Priyanka T explains that Samantha's weight loss is linked to her anti-inflammatory diet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's weight loss

In July 2025, Samantha sat down with celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando, where she revealed that growing up, she ate everything because she never gained any weight. However, as an adult, she realised the importance of following an anti-inflammatory diet, and now strictly ‘eats the same thing every day and has no cheat days.’

On November 28, Priyanka T, a nutritionist and health coach, decoded Samantha's weight loss transformation and dissected how her anti-inflammatory diet helps. The coach wrote on Instagram, “Your favourite celebrities look effortlessly fit, but their routines aren’t as simple as they seem.”

According to Priyanka, Samantha's weight loss transformation, which happened in months, wasn’t about weight loss it was about reducing and controlling inflammation.

What does Samantha eat in her anti-inflammatory diet?

Priyanka noted, “She eats the same anti-inflammatory meal every single day. She openly stated that earlier she was naturally skinny, but later she realised that the real problem is not weight but body inflammation. That is why she follows a simple and repetitive food pattern.”

According to the coach, Samantha's diet includes foods like broccoli, cauliflower, ghee, turmeric, sprouts, berries, and celery because they help calm the gut and maintain steady energy levels.

“All these foods reduce inflammation and keep the gut calm. This pattern helps improve digestion and maintain stable energy levels. This also has a great effect on your skin and hair. But there is a catch,” she added.

According to Priyanka, Samantha follows this diet with professional monitoring, customised portions, and her activity levels are completely different from a regular working professional.

She cautioned, “This means that if you do a desk job all day, your stress is very high, and your sleep is very low. This type of meal-repeating routine can create undernourishment, cravings, and fatigue for you. A plan only works when it fits your lifestyle, not theirs. Your fitness journey should be simple, sustainable and built for real life.”

So, should you try it or not? The coach advised, “It depends on your routine. If you must try it, pair it with a proper fitness plan.”