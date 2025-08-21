Nutritionist reveals how nasty your toothbrush bristles actually look: 'You're sticking that in your mouth twice a day'

Your oral hygiene translates to overall well-being. Several studies have proven that when your teeth are healthy, there's a reduced risk of infections, such as tooth decay and gum disease, and even major health issues, like heart disease, clogged arteries and stroke linked to the inflammation and infections that oral germs can cause. The nutritionist pointed out that cleaning the brush with alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or hot water is not super effective. (Instagram: Cathy Cooke and Shutterstock)

One of the key factors to protect one's oral health, apart from brushing twice daily, is changing one's toothbrush every few months. The American Dental Association recommends that toothbrushes be replaced approximately every three to four months or more often if the bristles become matted or frayed.

Why should you replace your brush every 3 months?

In an Instagram video shared on July 29, Cathy Cooke, a nutritionist, talked about why it is important to replace your toothbrush every three months and why your dentist makes this recommendation. She shared a picture of one toothbrush bristle magnified about 100 times and showed the ‘nasty’ biofilm accumulated on it.

Explaining how this happens, the nutritionist said, “This is one toothbrush bristle magnified about 100 times. And all that nastiness you see on there, that's biofilm. So, biofilm is this slimy matrix that bacteria and fungi make to help stick to a surface and adhere to each other. And it's kind of this protective layer.”

But why is it harmful? The nutritionist explained, “So, the problem is that over the months that you're using your toothbrush, this bofilm accumulates quite rapidly, and you're sticking that in your mouth twice a day, which is pretty gnarly.”

Moreover, you can't really clean the biofilm. The nutritionist pointed out that you can try to reduce this issue by cleaning the brush with alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or hot water, but it's not super effective.

When should you replace your toothbrush?

The nutritionist suggested that it is best to replace your toothbrush if you haven't done so recently, every 3 months or sooner if you've been sick. “Just replace your toothbrush every few months and you're done! Couldn't be easier. I prefer the bamboo brushes for less plastic waste and manufacturing,” she added.

