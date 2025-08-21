What to do if you have smelly farts all the time? Microbiologist shares tips on how to fix this naturally

Do you or a loved one suffer from the problem of having smelly farts? Well, it could be a sign that your gut microbiome is in need of help, and you need to increase your intake of gut-healthy, fibre foods. In a video posted by Max Lugavere, the health coach sat down with microbiologist Kiran Krishnan to discuss what one can do if they have a bad gas problem. Healthy farts really shouldn't be that smelly, and they certainly shouldn't be the kind that you yourself cannot stand. (Shutterstock)

In the Instagram video posted on July 10, the microbiologist discussed what to do if one has bad gas all the time, breaking down the real reasons behind the digestive issue and how to fix it naturally. Let's find out what he said:

What do if you have smelly farts?

The microbiologist stressed that if someone has smelly farts, they should ‘really want to improve their gut microbiome’. He suggested increasing fibre intake.

Explaining how fibre improves your gut health and thus eliminates the problem of smelly gas, the microbiologist said, “It's a little counterintuitive, right? Because you're like, ‘Okay, when I eat things and it ferments, I get these excessively bad farts.’ Now, a lot of times, really bad, flatulent-smelling farts are going to be sulfur-induced. And that means that those individuals have a lot of sulfate-reducing bacteria.”

'Healthy farts really shouldn't be smelly'

The microbiologist stated that these bacteria try to metabolise the sulfur groups in foods, and then they create hydrogen sulfide, which can then lead to gas production that ‘smells like eggs and rotten things.’ However, when you increase fibre intake, you actually increase competitive microbes that reduce the sulfate reduction, the microbiologist claimed.

In the end, the microbiologist added, “Healthy farts really shouldn't be that smelly, and they certainly shouldn't be the kind that you yourself cannot stand.” He advised that the best solution is to increase your fibre intake.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.