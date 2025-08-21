Gut health specialist shares tips to keep your gut happy in monsoon:

The beautiful monsoon season is a delightful reprieve from the scorching summer sun, bringing rejuvenation and a breath of fresh air. However, this change in weather also presents unique challenges for our gut health. With increased water stagnation, insect breeding, and a higher risk of waterborne infections such as cholera, typhoid, and gastroenteritis, protecting our gut microbiome becomes more critical than ever. "As I often tell my patients: take care of your gut during the rains, and it will take care of you all year round", Dr Arpit Bansal, Gut Health and Longevity Specialist, tells Health Shots.(Adobe Stock)

Why is digestion weak in the rainy season?

"As I often tell my patients: take care of your gut during the rains, and it will take care of you all-year round", Dr Arpit Bansal, Gut Health and Longevity Specialist, tells Health Shots. To help you embark on this journey, the expert shares his gut health guide for the rainy season.

What is the fastest way to restore gut health during monsoon?

As the monsoon progresses, establishing healthy routines can fortify your gut’s resilience. Dr Arpit Bansal shares his simple plan to consider:

Morning ritual: Begin your day with a warm glass of water with lemon or ginger to help kick-start digestion.

Balanced meals: Focus on whole foods, lean proteins, and a variety of vegetables. Diversity in your diet supports a thriving gut microbiome.

Mindful eating: Take time to savour your meals. Chew thoroughly and be conscious of how your food choices affect your body.

Daily movement: Engaging in light exercises, such as walking or yoga, stimulates digestion and promotes gut health.

Stress management: Engage in calming activities like meditation, reading, or spending time outdoors to nurture the gut-brain connection.

Hydration is a must

At the heart of maintaining good gut health during the monsoon is hydration. Ensuring that you drink clean, safe water is essential. Opt for hydrogen water or systematic options to enhance cellular hydration. This type of water can help fuel your microbiome, promoting gut health. "With increased rainfall, the risk of contamination also increases. Stick to filtered or boiled water to minimise risks associated with unsafe drinking sources", he explains. Aim to stay consistently hydrated throughout the day. Proper hydration balances gut flora and supports a healthy digestive system.

What are the food safety precautions during the monsoon?

With rain comes the proliferation of bacteria, making food safety a vital concern. Rainy weather can lead to unsanitary conditions for street food vendors. Steer clear of these options during the rainy season to minimise the risk of foodborne illness. "Exposure can lead to bacterial growth. Always wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming them, and consider peeling them when necessary to ensure optimal hygiene", he advises. Opt for meals that are freshly prepared and consumed hot. This not only enhances safety but also supports your digestive health.

How to improve gut health in the rainy season?

Our gut is incredibly intuitive and communicates its needs to us on a regular basis. Mild signs of digestive issues, such as bloating, belching, acidity, or constipation, are your gut's way of speaking. "Ignoring these signals can lead to more severe complications, including chronic indigestion or inflammatory bowel symptoms", he mentions. Taking early warning signs seriously and making necessary adjustments can prevent more significant health issues. Keep a journal to track these signals and your dietary responses.

Which food should I avoid in the rainy season?

"Dietary triggers can vary widely between individuals. Common culprits such as fried foods, dairy products, and gluten, may trigger inflammation. Pay attention to how your body reacts after eating particular items to tailor your diet accordingly," he warns. Understanding individual tolerances is crucial. Embrace a personalised approach to dietary choices to maintain a balanced gut microbiome.

Which fruits should be eaten in the rainy season?

"Fruits are not off-limits during the monsoon but should be consumed thoughtfully. Seasonal fruits can offer digestive benefits, including helping to alleviate constipation. However, be mindful not to overindulge, as this can lead to discomfort," he notes. It's beneficial to consume fruits separately from main meals or other foods to reduce digestive strain. This practice allows your stomach to process them more efficiently.