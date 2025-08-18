Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Nutritionist shares 2 tips beginners should know before starting their gym journey: ‘Focus on…'

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 03:25 pm IST

Confused about where to begin at the gym? Nutritionist Mari Nunes reveals 2 simple essentials that can make your workouts more effective.

The first step towards fitness is often the hardest, walking into the gym for the first time, figuring out which exercises to do, and wondering what to eat before or after a workout. Most people end up overwhelmed with information overload and lose track of what really matters. Nutritionist Mari Nunes, in her August 15 Instagram post, shares two essentials you need to keep in mind at the start of your gym journey. (Also read: Nutrition expert shares 5 quick and healthy breakfast ideas to fuel your day: From savoury quinoa to oat smoothie bowl )

Nutritionist Mari Nunes highlights 2 essential tips for anyone starting their fitness journey.(Shutterstock)
"Your workout split matters less than how you perform each rep. Two key factors determine your results: Range of motion and cadence," wrote Mari in the caption.

Let's break down her recommendations:

1. Range of motion (ROM)

This refers to how far a joint moves during an exercise. Using a full ROM activates more muscle fibres, increases mechanical tension, and promotes hypertrophy. While partial ROM can be useful in certain situations (like breaking through sticking points), it shouldn't replace full ROM for most of your training. Research shows that completing the full stretch–contract cycle leads to greater strength and flexibility gains.

2. Cadence

This is the speed at which you perform each phase of a lift. A controlled tempo of about 3-5 seconds on the eccentric (lowering) and 1 second on the concentric (lifting) creates more time under tension, which boosts muscle growth and improves neuromuscular control. Going too fast can reduce muscle activation and raise injury risk, while overly slow reps may limit training volume.

"Focus on quality over quantity: feel the muscle stretch, control the weight, and keep your form consistent from start to finish," Mari emphasises.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

