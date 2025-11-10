Nutritionist suggests 8 hacks to make healthier choices when you are dining out: ‘Choose dishes labelled…’

If you are on a diet and eating healthy, it doesn't mean you have to rule out eating outside entirely. Given how dining out can be tempting as you are presented with a variety of delicious but high-calorie food, you may think that dining out should be entirely off limits. But turns out, you can dine out and still eat healthy, not overstepping your calorie deficit plans. You can stick to your fitness goals by following a few mindful rules that help prevent overeating. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Nutritionist warns people with these 4 health conditions to avoid chia seeds: ‘If you have low blood pressure…’



New York City-based nutritionist Remi Divine shared in a September 11 Instagram post on how one can eat outside guilt-free. She suggested eight smart hacks that help make smarter choices when eating out.

Here are the eight tips:

1. Choose healthy dishes

“Choose dishes labelled grilled, baked, steamed or broiled instead of fried, crispy, battered or creamy,” Remi suggested. The way the food is prepared holds insights into calorie content and overall healthiness. Foods which are grilled or steamed use less oil. Fried or cream-loaded dishes may contain more fat. So choosing a lighter cooking method ensures the food you order is healthy and prevents unwanted weight gain.

2. Skip drinks

“Skip drinks. Only have water with your meal,” the nutritionist suggested. The temptation to order a drink may be strong, but avoid it, as one often overlooks the fact that drinks also contain heavy calories, easily making you overconsume.

Follow these hacks to avoid overeating. (Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT)

3. Swap out the side

“Ask for veggies, a side salad instead of fries or chips,” Remi advised. Often, meals come with high-calorie fats such as French fries. Instead, choose better sides.

4. Choose protein-based dishes

Next, choose a fulfilling dish. The nutritionist noted that a dish around a protein source, like chicken, turkey, or fish is ideal. This means you have to prioritise protein first when choosing your meal. Centre the main course around protein.

5. Avoid asking for sauces

Remi cautioned against asking for sauces or dressings on the side. They are usually high in calories, sugar and fat.

6. Choose carbs wisely

Carbs dominate the meals. Remi's advice is to choose the bread or carbs wisely. “Look for whole grain options like brown rice, quinoa, sweet potatoes, if possible,” she added. Smart carb choices ensure your blood sugar levels are steady, unlike refined carbs, which may cause a sugar crash, spiking insulin and crashing soon.

7. Portion control

One of the main hesitations of dining out is the concern of overeating. But this can be avoided by practising portion control. The nutritionist recommended, “Most restaurants serve huge portions, so consider sharing or saving half for later.”

8. Eat slowly

The pace at which you eat also plays a vital role in supporting your wellness goals. This applies when you are dining out as well. Remi emphasised the practice of eating slowly and mindfully, paying attention to all hunger cues. This prevents overeating and supports healthy digestion.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.