Ophthalmologist suggests 3 eye exercises and 7 essential habits to relieve screen fatigue

When your entire day is spent hopping from one screen to another, each of a different size and purpose, your eye health is bound to take a toll (maybe even screaming for a break.) Screens have become inseparable from our lives, with work, entertainment and even essentials like groceries just a tap away. It is easy to get swooned by the convenience, but ultimately, your eyes will pay the price. This is why maintaining a healthy relationship with the screen is no longer just an option- it's the urgent need of the hour. Staring at screens for too long puts a lot of pressure on your eyes, causing strain, dryness and fatigue. (Shutterstock)

Simple eye exercises that you can do in between or after your work, along with practising certain habits to lower your screen time, can go a long way in keeping your vision healthy.

Dr Sonia Bhalla, Ophthalmologist at Lawrence and Mayo, shared a detailed guide for eyecare with us, listing out 3 easy exercises along with 7 eye care habits you can't afford to miss.

Here's the guide she shared:

3 eye exercises to relieve strain

Rubbing your palms and placing them on your eyes soothes your eye strain.(Shutterstock)

1. 20-20-20 Rule:

Every 20 minutes, stop looking at your screen and look at something about 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

It gives your eyes a quick break and helps reduce strain.

2. Pen exercise:

Hold a pen at arm’s length and slowly bring it closer to your nose, keeping your eyes focused on it.

Then move it back again. This helps improve focus and strengthens your eye muscles.

3. Palming the eyes:

Rub your hands together to warm them, gently place your palms over your closed eyes, and relax for a minute.

This soothes tired eyes and calms the mind.

7 Important eye care habits

Avoid watching screens at awkward positions, like laying down, puts strain on your eyes.(Shutterstock)

1. Spend time outdoors:

Try to get outside for at least 1–2 hours a day.

Natural light and looking at distant objects help keep your eyes healthy, especially for kids.

2. Right reading distance:

Keep your book, phone, or tablet about 25 cm (around 10 inches) away from your eyes while reading.

It helps avoid unnecessary strain.

3. Avoid using screens while lying down

Watching TV or scrolling on your phone while lying down puts your eyes and neck in awkward angles, leading to strain and discomfort.

Always sit upright with good posture during screen use.

4. Ensure proper lighting

Avoid reading or working in dim lighting, as it forces your eyes to work harder.

At the same time, don’t sit directly under bright light or sunlight, as glare can reflect off the screen and cause irritation.

Use soft, ambient lighting.

5. Maintain the right viewing distance and screen position

Keep screens at a comfortable distance, around 25–40 cm from your eyes, and position your laptop slightly below eye level.

This helps reduce neck strain and allows for a natural, relaxed gaze.

6. Blink more often and stay hydrated

Prolonged screen use reduces your blink rate, which can dry out your eyes. Make a conscious effort to blink regularly.

Drink adequate fluids throughout the day to keep your eyes naturally moist.

7. Protect your eyes and avoid irritants

Use anti-glare glasses or screen filters, especially if your screen time is long.

Avoid rubbing your eyes frequently and stay away from direct air from ACs or fans, which can dry or irritate the eyes further.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.