Orthopaedic surgeon rates popular shoulder exercises: ‘Poor form or too much weight can overload the shoulder…’

Orthopaedic Sports Surgeon Dr Vinod Kumar addressed this in his post dated December 25, 2025, where he rated all the crucial shoulder exercises that ensure you build strength safely, protect the joint and reduce the risk of injury.

Shoulder exercises are common in most workout routines, but an often overlooked factor is whether all of them are truly safe and if the right precautions are being followed. Since the shoulder is very mobile and can be moved in all directions, it is also prone to joint-injury. While shoulder exercises build strength and stability, the wrong movements, excessive weights, or poor form can increase the risk of major damage. ALSO READ: Pain in knees when you walk? Cult Fit founder shares 5 exercises to strengthen joints To get a better clairty, it helps to understand where different shoulder exercises stand in terms of safety and effectiveness. On paper, certain exercises may seem great, but when done, especially without proper form or control, they can put unnecessary strain on the joint and increase the risk of injury.

1. Overhead presses Dr Kumar rated overhead presses 6 out of 10, noting that while they are good for building strength, there is a limitation that lowers the score. “Poor form or too much weight can overload the shoulder,” he explained. Usually it is done by liftin barbell or dumbbells from shoulder height to moving the hands overhead. This also affects the core while keeping the posture straight.

2. Lateral raises Lateral raises are also another popular shoulder exercise that targets the muscles. Dr Kumar gave a score of 7 out of 10. This exercise is relatively safer when performed with light weights and controlled movements. But try to avoid rotating the arms as it puts a lot of stress on the shoulder joint.

3. Upright rows Upright rows received a fairly low score out of ten, only a meagre ten. The surgeon flagged major health risks from this exercise. “High risk for impingement, not my favourite for shoulder health,” he said.

4. Face pulls Another shoulder exercise that received a fairly good score is the face pull, which earned 7 out of 10 for targeting the rotator cuff and shoulder stabilisers. However, the surgeon cautioned that performing the exercise with poor form can lead to posterior impingement.

5. Rotations with cables or bands This one is highly effective. Dr Kumar rated it 8 out of 10. “Great exercise for strengthening the rotator cuff and stabilising the shoulder.” Since it grabbed a high score, it is one of the safer choices for shoulder health.

6. Kettlebells and mace swings They are the top-ranked exercises on the list, scoring an impressive 9 on 10. The surgeon then explained that rotational training helps build functional, all-around shoulder strength. Describing why these are his personal favourites, he noted, “Control movements like kettlebell, club or mace are rotational in nature and train the shoulder much better than movements just a single train of motion.”

After all the ratings, one thing becomes clear: shoulder health depends heavily on performing with proper control.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.