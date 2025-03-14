Overeating regularly? It can lead to infertility. Doctor explains the link

Binge eating disorder is one of the most common eating disorders where a person experiences extreme hunger and cravings, ending up eating large amounts of food in a very short span of time. This can lead to unhealthy weight gain and other health complications. However, one of the side effects of eating disorders is also infertility. Also read | Orthorexia: What is it? How it can affect us? Nutritionist shares tips to manage this eating disorder Overeating can have severe impact on fertility.(Shutterstock)

Shedding light on it, in an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Kinjal Shah, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Saifee Hospital said, “Fertility problems are a common side effect of eating disorders. Eating disorders can be seen in women of all age groups, but it is common in the reproductive age group. It has been observed that over eating regularly could lead to hormonal imbalance. Eating disorders can impact a person’s reproductive health, from inhibiting ovulation to increasing the risk of miscarriage.”

Difficulty in conceiving:

Dr Kinjal Shah explained that overeating regularly can lead to issues in conceiving. "Infertility in a couple can be because of multiple factors including genetics, environmental influences, hormonal imbalance etc. Individuals with eating disorders, such as over eating (binge eating) may also have difficulties in conceiving. Over eating can contribute to an overall poor nutrition status leading to psychological stress and obesity," the gynecologist added.

Abnormal menstrual cycles and anovulation:

It has been proven that inadequate diets, whether low calorie or unhealthy, excessive calorie intake can disrupt the physiological reproductive function and therefore increase the risk of infertility, the doctor explained.

Overeating and infertility: What’s the link?

Dr Kinjal Shah highlighted the direct link of eating disorders and infertility. "In cases of extreme stress—nutritional, emotional or physical—such as an eating disorder, the release of GnRH from the hypothalamus is disrupted, and the brain shuts down reproduction. This is called hypothalamic amenorrhea. The person often stops having regular periods, or may stop having periods altogether, stops ovulating and stops being able to conceive," he said.

Tips to prevent eating disorders and infertility:

Eat healthy and at short intervals.

Check your daily calorie intake.

Incorporate physical activity in the daily routine.

For overweight people, even losing 5% of body weight can help in regularising hormonal balance.

