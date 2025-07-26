Paediatrician explains Blue Baby Syndrome: Know causes, symptoms and treatment

A newborn's initial days require close attention and care, as even subtle changes can indicate serious underlying health issues, which may worsen over time if it does not receive proper medical care. This is why a newborn's parents need to be aware of any warning signals, as timely intervention can make all the difference. One of the concerns of the early days is the Blue Baby Syndrome. Anytime there's a deficiency of oxygen in the baby's body, blue baby syndrome occurs. (Shutterstock)

Weighing in on this, Dr (Prof) Virender Kumar Gehlawat, Consultant - Paediatrics & Head PICU, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, shared with HT Lifestyle about blue baby syndrome, which can mysteriously appear in the early days.

He said, “For some infants, a mysterious bluish tint in the skin, lips, nails, and mucous membrane appears, signalling a medical emergency - one known as Blue Baby Syndrome. Blue Baby Syndrome is not a disease in itself, but a sign of an underlying medical condition often indicating an underlying cardiac, Pulmonary or haemoglobin-related disorder resulting from insufficient oxygen in a baby’s bloodstream, medically known as cyanosis.”

Since the primary cause of Blue Baby Syndrome is a lack of adequate oxygen in the body, parents need to monitor their baby's oxygen levels. As Dr Gehlawat explained,“Detecting cyanosis with the naked eye can be challenging, especially in mild cases, dark-skinned babies, or those with anaemia. Therefore, using a pulse oximeter, a simple device that measures oxygen levels in the blood, is crucial whenever cyanosis is suspected.”

Why does it happen?

“Blue Baby Syndrome occurs when there is insufficient oxygen reaching the body’s tissues. This can happen due to three main reasons: heart defects, lung problems, and abnormal haemoglobin, ” Dr Gehlawat opined.

He shared three main reasons which may contribute to the oxygen deficiency:

Heart defects: Congenital heart diseases like Tetralogy of Fallot, transposition of great arteries, or truncus arteriosus may lead to mixing of oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood, reducing overall oxygen delivery to the body. Lung problems: Conditions like pneumonia, respiratory distress, or underdeveloped lungs in premature babies can impair oxygen exchange in the lungs, causing cyanosis. Abnormal haemoglobin: Rarely, disorders like methemoglobinemia interfere with the blood’s ability to carry oxygen, leading to bluish discoloration even when lungs and heart are normal.

What are the signs and symptoms?

First of all, recognising the symptoms is essential, and can even be life-saving. A baby may seem healthy at birth, but certain symptoms can emerge soon after.

Dr Gehlawat described the symptoms and tests, checks that help in diagnosis, "Babies with TOF may look normal at birth but begin to show signs and symptoms within the first few weeks of life. The classic symptom is bluish discolouration of the lips, tongue, and fingertips, especially during crying or feeding. Some babies experience sudden worsening of cyanosis, known as a ‘Tet spell’, where the child becomes very blue, breathless, and irritable. A good history, physical examination, 2D-Echocardiogram (heart ultrasound), and other cardiac imaging confirm the diagnosis."

Is it treatable?

While it may seem disheartening when newborns face such serious conditions, Dr Gehlawat offered reassurance and explained that there's hope for recovery. He said, "Yes, Tetralogy of Fallot is a surgically correctable condition. Babies may initially require medications or a temporary surgical procedure to improve oxygenation. Definitive open-heart surgery, usually performed within the first year of life, repairs the structural defects and allows the heart to function normally. With timely intervention, most children go on to live healthy, active lives.”

