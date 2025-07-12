Paediatrician shares sleep tips to boost your child’s growth and development

Sleep is a crucial part of a child’s physical and mental development. Young minds develop best if they get ample sleep. Sleep also has a direct impact on an infant's and a toddler’s mood and health, lead to a happier and healthier child. Additionally, cognitive abilities, alertness, resiliency, and mood are all impacted by sleep patterns. Improve your child's sleep habits for better growth and development.(Adobe Stock)

Importance of sleep for toddlers

Even vocabulary acquisition, learning, and memory power are enhanced by good sleep. In early infancy, sleep plays a crucial role. Napping is essential for maintaining executive attention, consolidating memory, and developing motor skills. A child with disturbed or irregular sleep patterns may exhibit crankiness and irritability.

Common signs of sleep deprivation in infants and toddlers

Physical signs

Rubbing of eyes and frequent yawning

Frequent illness and a weakened immune system due to a lack of sleep

Lack of coordination

Having droopy eyelids

Behavioral signs

Difficulty in falling asleep leading to fussy and irritable behaviour

Skipping naps due to mood swings and overtiredness

Restless sleep due to hyperactivity

Waking up too early

Shorter attention span and trouble concentrating

Bedtime routines for better sleep in children

Dr Arun Kumar N, Paediatrician and Intensivist, Natus Women and Children Hospital, tells Health Shots his top tips for parents to help children get good sleep:

Parents should avoid exposure to bright lights and all forms of electronic media, such as mobile phones, TV, and computers, for at least one hour before bedtime. Brushing and going to the washroom before bedtime are two habits that have to be incorporated into kids. Let the kids wear easy and comfortable nightdresses. Providing a soothing environment to the kids by reading them a book, letting them colour, or showering them will be helpful.

Mistakes parents should avoid when setting a bedtime routine