Parents, don’t ignore these 8 silent signs of Thalassemia in your child

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that affects how the body makes haemoglobin, the part of red blood cells that carries oxygen. When the body cannot make enough healthy haemoglobin, it leads to anaemia — a condition where the body does not get enough oxygen. Could it be Thalassemia? 8 warning signs doctors say you must not miss.(Image by Pixabay)

Thalassemia is passed down from parents to children. This means if one or both parents carry the gene, their child may be affected. Some children may only have a mild form, while others can have a more serious type. Early detection is important so that treatment can begin as soon as possible.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kunal Shegal (Hematopathologist and Flow Cytometrist Director at Neuberg Sehgal Path Lab) and Dr Subhaprakash Sanyal (Director at Fortis Institute of Blood Disorders, Fortis Hospitalsin Mumbai) revealed theearly signs of thalassemia that every parent should watch out for:

1. Pale skin or yellowish skin (jaundice)

Thalassemia disorder affects the production of hemoglobin and healthy red blood cells (Sourced)

Children with thalassemia may look paler than usual. Some may develop a yellowish tint to their skin or eyes. This happens because the body is breaking down red blood cells too quickly.

2. Fatigue or weakness

One of the most common signs of thalassemia is tiredness. Children may seem more tired than other kids, even after a good night's sleep. They may not have the energy to play, run, or stay active for long periods.

3. Slow growth or delayed development

Thalassemia can slow down a child’s growth. A child with untreated or severe thalassemia may be shorter than others their age or may take longer to reach key developmental milestones like walking or talking.

4. Frequent infections

People with thalassemia produce lesser amounts of healthy haemoglobin throughout their life, and their bone marrow could even stop producing healthy red blood cells at a certain point in time.(Shutterstock)

Since their body is under stress from not having enough healthy red blood cells, children with thalassemia may get sick more often. Their immune system can be weaker than usual.

5. Swollen belly or enlarged organs

Thalassemia can cause the spleen and liver to grow larger. You might notice that your child’s belly looks swollen or that the upper left side of their stomach seems firm or tender. This happens because the spleen is working extra hard to filter the abnormal red blood cells.

6. Bone problems

In more severe cases, thalassemia can affect bone growth, especially in the face and skull. The bones may become thin, brittle, or misshapen.

7. Dark urine

The breakdown of red blood cells in thalassemia can cause the urine to appear darker than normal. This is another sign that the body is not processing blood cells properly.

8. Irritability or mood changes

If your child is not feeling well due to low oxygen levels, they may become cranky or hard to soothe. Babies may cry more often and older children may seem frustrated or low in mood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.