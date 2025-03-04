PCOS myth debunked by weight loss dietitian: 'Have you been told to stay away from fruits as they have too much sugar?'

The internet can be a confusing place when you have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Nutritionist Sana Motlekar, who is a 'PCOS + weight loss dietitian' as per her Instagram bio, has issued a warning about PCOS-related misinformation on social media platforms, which could have a damaging effect. Read on as she debunks the myth about 'fruits you should avoid if you have PCOS'. Also read | Woman who lost 54 kg reveals mistakes she made on her PCOS weight loss journey: ‘I went 100% gluten and dairy-free’ Fruits are not too sugary for PCOS sufferers. In fact, they're a nutritious and healthy choice. (Freepik)

Fruits are not the enemy

According to Sana, a lack of information and research on PCOS has led to a number of myths circulating about the condition. Contrary to myths, by incorporating fruits into your diet in a balanced and mindful way, you can reap their numerous benefits while managing your PCOS symptoms, she says.

As she debunked the myth and outlined the facts, Sana said, “If you have PCOS and have been told to stay away from fruits as they have too much sugar, then please run. Most servings of fruits have about 15-18 grams of natural sugar, but most importantly, they are packed with antioxidants, fibre, and micronutrients, which are super useful for fighting inflammation and feeding your gut bacteria.”

How to eat fruits

Fruits are not too sugary for PCOS sufferers. In fact, they're a nutritious and healthy choice. So, go ahead and enjoy your favourite fruits. Sana suggests you:

1. Pair with a source of protein like cheese string or Greek yoghurt

2. Pair with healthy fats like pumpkin seeds or peanut butter

She added, “By pairing them with protein or fat you can slow down the spike in blood sugars. My favourite time to include fruit is in the afternoon between lunch and dinner, as this is a common time for your energy levels to dip ( 3-4 p.m. slump). Try pairing fruit with fat or protein here and see how you feel.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.