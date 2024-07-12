Pediatric anesthesia: How to balance efficacy and safety

Often children need to go through the procedure of anesthesia, before a surgery or a medical procedure. In such cases, it is important to ensure that the anesthesia is safe and efficient. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Namita Sharma, Sr. Consultant and HOD Department of Anesthesia. Aakash Healthcare explained how pediatric anesthesia works - “Pediatric anesthesiology is a specialised field focusing on providing safe and effective anesthesia to children undergoing various procedures. The unique anatomical and physiological considerations in children make this distinctly different from adult anesthesia.” Ensuring safety in pediatric anesthesia begins with a meticulous preoperative assessment. (Unsplash)

In pediatric anesthesia, it is important to balance safety and efficacy to ensure maximum outcome. Here's how it's done.

ALSO READ: World Anesthesia Day: Know all about safety of anesthesia for kids

Balancing safety and efficiency

Ensuring safety in pediatric anesthesia begins with a meticulous preoperative assessment. During this assessment, the anesthesiologist aims to thoroughly evaluate the child, ruling out congenital malformations, and checking for allergies and respiratory conditions. Once a comprehensive pre-assessment is done, a tailor-made anesthesia plan is devised for the child.

ALSO READ: Patients feel quicker relief with epidural anaesthesia in operating room: Study

Technological advancements

Recent advancements in technology have significantly contributed to the safety of pediatric anesthesia. Devices that improve airway management and make intravenous cannulation more precise and accurate, along with better monitoring systems and warning devices, have enhanced the overall safety profile. The development of shorter-acting and safer anesthetic agents has also been a key factor in improving safety.

Pain management techniques

There has been a significant rise in the use of ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia techniques for pain management in children. This approach has led to a reduction in the amount of opioid and other pain medications used, resulting in faster recovery times and a more pleasant experience for the patient.

ALSO READ: Antibiotic resistance in children is a rising concern: Tips to manage it

Age-appropriate protocols

Efficacy in pediatric anesthesia is achieved through age-appropriate anesthetic protocols and various pain management strategies, which lead to rapid recovery and minimal post-operative discomfort. Short-acting drugs and multimodal analgesia contribute to faster recovery times and reduced hospital stays for these patients.

Comprehensive approach

Pediatric anesthesia requires a comprehensive approach that prioritises safety and efficacy. Specialised training, meticulous preparation, and the use of advanced technology ensure that pediatric anesthesiologists can provide the highest standard of care during surgical and diagnostic procedures.