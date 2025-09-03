Physician shares 5 practical steps to manage diabetes for those working a desk job: Regular short walks to snacking on…

Sitting is the new smoking, and with the current diabetes epidemic, handling chronic health-related ailments in a sitting work environment or a desk job can become challenging. Implementing regular movement, healthy snacking, and stress reduction can help desk-bound workers manage diabetes. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi N Sangapur, consultant internal medicine and physician, HCG Suchirayu Hospital, Hubli, discussed how a sedentary lifestyle and lower mobility in the workplace can have the potential to worsen health conditions. Especially those suffering from diabetes, such as metabolic syndrome, blood glucose management, and cardiovascular disease.

Managing diabetes in workplace

Stressing that this calls for organisation and individual intervention, Dr Ravi stressed, “For the diabetic, having the disease and holding a high-stress office job can seem like more than one can handle. Yet, small changes make a huge impact on keeping blood glucose levels in control.”

A sedentary lifestyle and lower mobility in the workplace can have the potential to worsen health conditions. (Freepik)

He shared practical and effective tips for desk-bound workers to manage diabetes that can be implemented into their work habits without creating any interference. Here's what the doctor suggested:

1. Add micro-movements

Interrupt extended sitting with regular short walks or stretches every 30 to 60 minutes. Micro-movements regulate blood glucose and avert metabolic downturns that commonly follow extended sitting.

2. Nutrient-dense, low-glycemic foods

Snacking on whole foods instead of processed snacks may level out blood sugars. Eat meals with fibre, protein, and healthy fats to have smooth energy and avoid sugar spikes resulting from carbohydrate-laden processed foods.

3. Plan regular health screenings

Regular visits with one's healthcare provider and, if possible, a daily self-monitoring of blood glucose can give early warning signals so that diet, exercise, and medication can be altered in a timely fashion.

4. Stress management techniques

Since stress can raise blood sugar, the incorporation of stress-reduction strategies such as deep breathing techniques or mindfulness in daily activities can enhance control of blood glucose and mental clarity.

5. Stay hydrated

Drinking water will improve the metabolic function, prevent dehydration, and help you be energetic throughout the day.

The role of organisations in diabetes prevention and management

Additionally, Dr Vikram Vora, medical director, International SOS (India), suggests that for companies, including such practices, the return is significant.

Regular visits with one's healthcare provider and, if possible, a daily self-monitoring of blood glucose can give early warning signals. (Pexels)

He explains, “Unmanaged employee diabetes can result in higher absenteeism, lower productivity, and increased health care costs. Developing a holistic health model in the workplace by incorporating regular glucose testing, easily accessible health resources, and providing for medical attention allows for an environment in which diabetic employees may thrive.”

Additionally, Dr Vora suggests that companies can offer diabetic-friendly equipment, including nutrition guides, ergonomic seating that promotes movement, and health initiatives, which can empower employees to manage their health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.