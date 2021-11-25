'Pilates girl' Khushi Kapoor aces star position with Namrata Purohit

Khushi Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast, more specifically, she swears by Pilates. Khushi, just like sister Janhvi Kapoor, is a proud Pilates girl and she hardly misses a day at Namrata Purohit's Pilates studio.

Khushi Kapoor's Pilates and Yoga posts on Instagram are gaining popularity among her fans. Even though the actor very rarely shares snippets of her fitness routine on social media, here we get to see her fitness routine, courtesy Namrata Purohit.

On Thursday, Namrata shared a fresh glimpse of the kind of fun that the girls have in the Pilates studio and it is giving us major trainer-trainee goals to conquer. Of course, the fun involves Pilates, and workouts. One of the fun poses in Pilates is the star pose where a person balances the entire body on just one palm and one foot, with the other hand and leg stretched to both ends. The partner then takes the same position and holds the arm and leg of the other person in the air. This criss-cross position makes two people look like the shape of a star.

In the picture, Namrata and Khushi aced this position in the Pilates studio to perfection. Namrata shared the picture of them smiling with all their hearts while performing the position. "We are stars," wrote Namrata – well, literally they are. "Khushi Kapoor and I practicing and supporting each other in the star pose," she added. Take a look:

On Thursday, Namrata and Khushi aced this position in the Pilates studio to perfection. Namrata shared the picture of them smiling with all their hearts while performing the position. "We are stars," wrote Namrata – well, literally they are. "Khushi Kapoor and I practicing and supporting each other in the star pose," she added.

Star pose, as shown by Namrata and Khushi, in the picture, is considered a very important fitness position as it involves usage of every muscle in the body. When done correctly, it strengthens the legs, ankles, abdomen, and back. It helps in the reduction of effects of sciatica and flat feet. By stretching the muscles of the body, it improves circulation and respiration as well.

