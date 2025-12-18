Pre-workout causing ‘pins-and-needles’ sensation? Doctor explains why this happens and whether it is a cause for concern

That sudden tingling, itching or warm flush you feel after taking a pre-workout can be startling - especially if it creeps across your face, arms or chest. While it may feel unusual, it isn’t always a sign that something is wrong. In most cases, these sensations are linked to specific ingredients commonly added to pre-workout formulas, triggering temporary nerve or blood vessel responses rather than a harmful allergic reaction. Pre-workout can cause tingling sensations for some people. Find out why it happens!(Unsplash)

Also Read | Taking pre-workout supplements regularly? Doctor explains how they affect your heart, trigger anxiety and disrupt sleep

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down why some people experience tingling sensations - or the familiar pins-and-needles effect - after taking pre-workout supplements. He explains, “If you’ve ever taken a preworkout and suddenly felt your face or arms buzzing, you’re not imagining it, there’s real physiology behind that feeling.” He outlines the following reasons:

Beta-alanine

According to Dr Sood, the tingling or “pins and needles” sensation some people experience after taking pre-workout supplements is often linked to beta-alanine, a common ingredient in many formulations. He explains, “It activates receptors on your skin’s sensory nerves, creating that pins and needles sensation called paresthesia. It’s harmless but definitely noticeable.”

Niacin or vitamin B3

Another ingredient that can contribute to the tingling sensation - along with facial flushing and redness - is niacin, or vitamin B3, which is included in some pre-workout formulas. Dr Sood highlights, “In higher doses, niacin triggers a normal flush response. Blood vessels widen, leading to warmth, redness and mild itching, especially in the face and upper body. These sensations typically peak within the first hour and fade on their own.”

Artificial colours and flavourings

Certain artificial flavourings and colours added in pre-workout formulas can trigger itching in some sensitive individuals. The physician states, “For some people artificial colours or flavourings in pre-workouts can also trigger itching if they're sensitive to certain additives.”

How to distinguish this from allergies?

Dr Sood stresses that while tingling sensations from beta-alanine or flushing due to niacin are not dangerous, it is important to distinguish them from allergic reactions, which can be a cause for concern. He points out the following symptoms, “Concerning signs would be hives, swelling, throat tightness or difficulty breathing which point to an allergic reaction, not the typical effects of pre-workout ingredients.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.