Taking pre-workout supplements regularly? Doctor explains how they affect your heart, trigger anxiety and disrupt sleep

That explosive energy boost before a workout can make you feel unstoppable - stronger, faster and ready to push harder than ever. But behind the buzz, pre-workout supplements may be quietly taking a toll on your body. From stressing the heart and kidneys to triggering anxiety and disrupting sleep, these performance boosters can carry hidden health risks when used regularly or in excess. Regularly consuming pre-workout supplements can impact your health.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, breaks down the potential adverse effects of regular pre-workout supplement use on overall health. In an Instagram video posted on December 13, the physician outlines how these supplements can impact cardiovascular health, strain the kidneys, disrupt sleep and trigger anxiety.

Composition of pre-workout supplements

According to Dr Sood, most pre-workout formulas are loaded with synthetic stimulants designed to boost performance - but they can also interfere with normal cardiovascular function. He explains, “Most formulas combine 150-300 mg caffeine, synephrine or yohimbine, nitric-oxide boosters, beta-alanine and amino acids. Reviews show they can enhance performance but also alter cardiovascular function depending on stimulant load.”

Effects of pre-workout on health

Spikes heart rate and blood pressure

Pre-workout blends that contain high concentrations of stimulants can acutely raise blood pressure and heart rate. Dr Sood states, “One trial showed higher systolic and diastolic BP after one and two scoops compared with placebo. Case reviews describe ischemia, arrhythmias and stroke linked to synephrine-containing pre-workouts.”

Triggers anxiety

High doses of caffeine can trigger anxiety, the physician notes - and the effect is highly dose-dependent. He elaborates, “Meta-analysis data show anxiety rises even at moderate intake and becomes significant above approximately 400 mg. Some pre-workout scoops already contain 250-300 mg, and many users double-scoop or pair with coffee, easily pushing past anxiety-triggering levels.”

Disrupts sleep

High doses of stimulants in pre-workout supplements can interfere heavily with sleeping patterns as well as quality of sleep. Dr Sood elaborates, “Caffeine reduces total sleep time (by approx 45 minutes), lowers sleep efficiency, and delays sleep onset. Modeling shows a typical pre-workout (approx 217 mg caffeine) should be taken 13+ hours before bed to avoid meaningful sleep loss. Higher doses reduce deep sleep even 8-12 hours later.”

Stresses kidneys when abused

The physician highlights that while normal doses are generally safe and can be tolerated, excessive use can place dangerous strain on the kidneys. He states, “Case reports describe severe rhabdomyolysis, metabolic acidosis, and renal injury after heavy pre-workout or concentrated caffeine misuse.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.