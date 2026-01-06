Price drop alert: Upgrade home workouts with spin bikes up to 70% off on brands like Sparnod, Cult for cardio
Updated on: Jan 06, 2026 09:34 am IST
Thinking of home cardio? Check out spin bike deals on Amazon India to make daily workouts easier, effective, and budget-friendly, with discounts up to 70%.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (LLSBB50, Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness BS-125 Spin Exercise Bike For Home Use,16Mm 6Kg Flywheel,Max User Weight 130Kg,LCD Display,2Pc Crank,Heart Rate Sensor,Knob Braking,Adjustable Foot Strap And Seat,Ipad Holder,Black View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
SPARNOD FITNESS SSB-08 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym with 8kg Flywheel, LED Display, Adjustable Resistance, Silent Belt Drive, 4-way Adjustable Cushioned Seat and 2-way Handlebar (SSB-08 (8kg Flywheel)) View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Fitkit by Cult FK7004 Premium Magnetic Spin Bike | 130kg Support | Stepless Resistance & 8kg Flywheel | LCD Display with Heart-Rate Tracking | Tablet Holder | Smooth & Silent Ride for Home Fitness View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
91-Durafit Pacer Pro Spin Bike for Home Workout| 9 Kg Fly Wheel | 120 kg Max Weight Capacity | 5 Level Magnetic Resistance| Adjustable Seat and Handle bar| LCD Display View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
LETS PLAY® Commercial Spin Bike Exercise Cycle With 25 Kg Heavy-Duty Flywheel, Comfortable Seat, Silent Belt Drive, Mobile Holder For Cardio Training And Workout At Home Gym (BLACK). View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
Cockatoo Ride-X 7Kg Fly Wheel Spin Bike, Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (White) View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
