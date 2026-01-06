Search
Tue, Jan 06, 2026
New Delhi oC

Price drop alert: Upgrade home workouts with spin bikes up to 70% off on brands like Sparnod, Cult for cardio

ByShivangi Jamwal
Updated on: Jan 06, 2026 09:34 am IST

Thinking of home cardio? Check out spin bike deals on Amazon India to make daily workouts easier, effective, and budget-friendly, with discounts up to 70%.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (LLSBB50, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerMax Fitness BS-125 Spin Exercise Bike For Home Use,16Mm 6Kg Flywheel,Max User Weight 130Kg,LCD Display,2Pc Crank,Heart Rate Sensor,Knob Braking,Adjustable Foot Strap And Seat,Ipad Holder,Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPARNOD FITNESS SSB-08 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym with 8kg Flywheel, LED Display, Adjustable Resistance, Silent Belt Drive, 4-way Adjustable Cushioned Seat and 2-way Handlebar (SSB-08 (8kg Flywheel)) View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitkit by Cult FK7004 Premium Magnetic Spin Bike | 130kg Support | Stepless Resistance & 8kg Flywheel | LCD Display with Heart-Rate Tracking | Tablet Holder | Smooth & Silent Ride for Home Fitness View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

91-Durafit Pacer Pro Spin Bike for Home Workout| 9 Kg Fly Wheel | 120 kg Max Weight Capacity | 5 Level Magnetic Resistance| Adjustable Seat and Handle bar| LCD Display View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LETS PLAY® Commercial Spin Bike Exercise Cycle With 25 Kg Heavy-Duty Flywheel, Comfortable Seat, Silent Belt Drive, Mobile Holder For Cardio Training And Workout At Home Gym (BLACK). View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo Ride-X 7Kg Fly Wheel Spin Bike, Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Spin bikes enable you to achieve a comprehensive, intense workout, providing effective cardio without leaving the comfort of your own home. Fitness enthusiasts no longer need to rely on crowded gyms, but high-quality spin bikes often come with a hefty price tag. Amazon’s massive price drop, with up to 70% off, makes it easier than ever to grab models from trusted brands like Cultsport, Sparnod, and Fitkit.

Home workouts just got cheaper with spin bikes on sale(Canva )
Home workouts just got cheaper with spin bikes on sale(Canva )

This price drop can be a perfect opportunity to upgrade your cardio routine with durable, performance-focused bikes. From smooth resistance systems to app-ready designs, these spin bikes combine convenience and quality.

Why is a spin bike the ultimate cardio investment?

According to Harvard Medical School, a 70 kg person can burn around 250 calories within 30 minutes of riding a spin bike. Unlike running, it is low-impact on knees while still delivering high-intensity cardiovascular benefits. Spin bikes also offer versatility, alternating between seated sprints and standing climbs engages different muscle groups and allows for a full-body workout, all from the comfort of home, as stated by Health Shots.

7 top-rated options of spin bikes for cardio

Looking to upgrade home workouts? HT Shop Now lists top-rated spin bikes, selected based on ratings, reviews, and feedback, which are now available at huge price drops. Take advantage of this price drop to bring gym-level training to your home.

1.

Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (LLSBB50, Black)
Loading...

Starting a home cardio routine may feel easier with this spin bike built for daily training. The 6 kg flywheel supports smooth pedalling, while adjustable resistance lets you scale intensity from steady rides to challenging climbs. A heart-rate sensor helps track effort, and the sturdy frame supports up to 120 kg. Compact, stable, and beginner-friendly, it suits small spaces and is ideal for anyone seeking reliable indoor workouts without relying on a gym.

Specifications

FLYWHEEL
6 Kg
WEIGHT CAPACITY
120 Kg
POWER SOURCE
CORDED Electric
HEART RATE SENSOR
Built on handrails
SEAT
4-way adjustable seat

2.

PowerMax Fitness BS-125 Spin Exercise Bike For Home Use,16Mm 6Kg Flywheel,Max User Weight 130Kg,LCD Display,2Pc Crank,Heart Rate Sensor,Knob Braking,Adjustable Foot Strap And Seat,Ipad Holder,Black
Loading...

The PowerMax Fitness BS-125 spin bike seems suitable for beginners to regular fitness users who want structured cardio at home. Its 7 kg flywheel and knob braking support steady endurance rides and short high-intensity sessions. Heart rate sensors and an LCD help track effort, while the sturdy 130 kg capacity adds confidence. Adjustable seating, secure foot straps, and an iPad holder make daily calorie-burning workouts comfortable and consistent.

Specifications

FLYWHEEL
7 Kg
WEIGHT CAPACITY
130 Kg
HEART RATE SENSOR
Built on handrails
POWER SOURCE
Non-electric
RESISTANCE
Adjustable resistance

3.

SPARNOD FITNESS SSB-08 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym with 8kg Flywheel, LED Display, Adjustable Resistance, Silent Belt Drive, 4-way Adjustable Cushioned Seat and 2-way Handlebar (SSB-08 (8kg Flywheel))
Loading...

The SPARNOD FITNESS SSB-08 Spin Bike is a solid choice for home cardio workouts. Its 8 kg flywheel and silent belt drive deliver smooth, quiet pedalling, making it easy to ride while watching videos or listening to music. Adjustable resistance lets you tailor sessions from moderate to intense. The LED display tracks key metrics, and the cushioned seat and multi-direction handlebars enhance comfort during long rides. Great for daily calorie burn.

Specifications

FLYWHEEL
8 Kg
WEIGHT CAPACITY
100 Kg
POWER SOURCE
Battery powered
SEAT
4-way adjustable cushioned seat
HANDLEBARS
2-way adjustable handlebar

4.

Fitkit by Cult FK7004 Premium Magnetic Spin Bike | 130kg Support | Stepless Resistance & 8kg Flywheel | LCD Display with Heart-Rate Tracking | Tablet Holder | Smooth & Silent Ride for Home Fitness
Loading...

The Fitkit by Cult FK7004 Premium Magnetic Spin Bike is a strong choice for home cardio and endurance training. Its 8 kg flywheel and stepless magnetic resistance deliver a smooth, quiet ride, ideal for daily workouts without noise. The LCD tracks heart rate and key metrics, and the tablet holder keeps entertainment close. With a 130 kg support capacity and ergonomic design, it’s both comfortable and durable for consistent fitness routines.

Specifications

FLYWHEEL
8 Kg
WEIGHT CAPACITY
130 Kg
RESISTANCE
Stepless magnetic resistance
POWER SOURCE
Non-electric
MATERIAL
Alloy steel

5.

91-Durafit Pacer Pro Spin Bike for Home Workout| 9 Kg Fly Wheel | 120 kg Max Weight Capacity | 5 Level Magnetic Resistance| Adjustable Seat and Handle bar| LCD Display
Loading...

The Durafit Pacer Pro Spin Bike is ideal for home cardio routines, with a 9 kg flywheel and 5-level magnetic resistance that supports both beginner and advanced workouts. The LCD helps you track time, speed, distance, and calories for consistent progress. The adjustable seat and handlebars ensure a comfortable fit, and the bike supports riders weighing up to 120 kg. Easy to use and low-impact, it’s an excellent choice for building stamina and burning calories.

Specifications

FLYWHEEL
9 Kg
WEIGHT CAPACITY
120 Kg
RESISTANCE
5-Level magnetic resistance
POWER SOURCE
Battery powered
HEART RATE SENSOR
Sensor on handrails

6.

LET'S PLAY® Commercial Spin Bike Exercise Cycle With 25 Kg Heavy-Duty Flywheel, Comfortable Seat, Silent Belt Drive, Mobile Holder For Cardio Training And Workout At Home Gym (BLACK).
Loading...

The LET'S PLAY® Commercial Spin Bike stands out with its 25 kg heavy-duty flywheel and silent belt drive, delivering smooth, gym-like cardio at home. A comfortable seat and mobile holder enhance long workouts, while sturdy construction suits regular use. Ideal for serious fitness enthusiasts or those aiming to burn calories and improve endurance, it's a strong choice for practical, low-impact training that's quiet and compact.

Specifications

FLYWHEEL
25 Kg
WEIGHT CAPACITY
150 Kg
POWER SOURCE
Non-electric
WARRANTY
1 year

7.

Cockatoo Ride-X 7Kg Fly Wheel Spin Bike, Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (White)
Loading...

The Cockatoo Ride-X Spin Bike is a reliable home cardio option with a 7 kg flywheel and adjustable resistance for both light and challenging workouts. A built-in heart rate sensor helps you monitor intensity, making it easier to stay in your target zone. With a 120 kg weight capacity and smooth pedalling, it’s ideal for achieving fat-burning, endurance, and daily fitness goals. Great for anyone seeking effective indoor workouts.

Specifications

FLYWHEEL
7 Kg
WEIGHT CAPACITY
120 Kg
HEART RATE SENSOR
Built in sensor
POWER SOURCE
Battery powered
RESISTANCE
Adjustable

Similar stories:

Pull-up bars for workout at home: 8 Top-rated options on Amazon India to build upper body strength and stay fit

Walking pad for fitness at home: 6 top-rated Amazon India options to stay active without the gym

  • Are spin bikes suitable for beginners at home?

    Yes, spin bikes are suitable for beginners, as resistance can be adjusted for low-impact, easy-to-start cardio sessions.

  • How often should I use a spin bike for results?

    Cycling 3–5 times a week for 30–45 minutes supports calorie burn, stamina, and heart health.

  • What should I check before buying a spin bike online?

    Look at flywheel weight, resistance type, weight capacity, user ratings, and warranty details.

  • Is this Amazon price drop a good time to buy?

    Yes, discounts up to 70% make gym-grade spin bikes more affordable for home workouts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Price drop alert: Upgrade home workouts with spin bikes up to 70% off on brands like Sparnod, Cult for cardio
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On