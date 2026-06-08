Protein for parents: Nutritionist shares 4 high-protein vegetarian sources you can encourage older adults to eat daily

Shalini Sudhakar, a nutritionist, yoga instructor, and founder of the Conscious Living programme, has shared four protein-rich foods that you should encourage your parents to include in their daily diet to help meet their nutritional needs and support healthy ageing. In an Instagram video shared on June 2, the nutritionist explains, “If you feel it is so difficult to convince your parents to have protein, then ask them to have these four foods every day. The moment you talk about their food habits and protein, they immediately get defensive. Instead, be kind and tell them this.”

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Protein is one of the most important nutrients for healthy ageing, yet many older adults, particularly in India, fail to get enough of it in their daily diets. The problem is especially pronounced among vegetarians, whose meals are often rich in carbohydrates but relatively low in protein. Over time, inadequate protein intake can contribute to sarcopenia – the age-related loss of muscle mass and strength – as well as reduced mobility, frailty, and a higher risk of falls. Ensuring that ageing parents consume enough protein can help support muscle health, maintain independence, and promote overall well-being.

Eggs Eggs are not only an excellent source of high-quality protein but also a powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals that support overall health. Rich in vitamins A, D, E, K, and several B vitamins – including folate – they also provide choline, a key nutrient for brain function and development. Given their impressive nutritional profile, the nutritionist recommends encouraging your parents to include two eggs in their daily diet.

Shalini highlights, “Have two eggs a day. It has vitamin A, B, D, E, K, B9 (folate), and so many other vital nutrients which is good for your health. And that will give them 14 grams of protein.”

Dal Shalini recommends that your parents consume two cups of dal every day. As a traditional staple in many Indian households, it is already a familiar part of their diet, making it an easy addition that requires little convincing. Beyond having the appeal of comfort food, dal is packed with protein and fibre, helping support muscle health as well as digestion.

The nutritionist notes, “Number two, have two cups of dal every day. That can be any dal. You don't have to convince them for dal. They know that is really healthy and that gives them 30 grams of protein a day.”

Greek yoghurt Greek yoghurt is another excellent source of protein and a great option for those following a vegetarian diet. Shalini recommends encouraging your parents to include around 100 grams of Greek yoghurt in their daily routine. In addition to its high protein content, Greek yoghurt is rich in probiotics – beneficial bacteria that support a healthy gut microbiome, aid digestion, and contribute to overall well-being.

She explains, “Ask them to have 100 grams of Greek yoghurt every day because it is very important for their gut health and that will give them 12 grams of protein. Just by having these three foods, they get 56 grams of protein every day which is amazing.”

Whey Beyond whole-food sources, the nutritionist also recommends incorporating a scoop of whey protein into your parents' daily routine to help boost their overall protein intake. Whey protein is a convenient, high-quality source of complete protein that can help support muscle maintenance and recovery.

Shalini explains, “Beyond this, if you can convince them for one scoop of whey, that's a bumper price. Instead of criticising them, tell them the simple and the best thing to do.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.