Raipur cancer surgeon says this sugar alternative is 80% safe; reveals which sweeteners you should avoid completely

We all love a little sweetness in our food and drinks, but too much sugar can harm our health, contributing to weight gain, diabetes, and even cancer risk. With so many sugar substitutes on the market, it's hard to know which ones are actually safe. Dr Jayesh Sharma, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at ITSA Hospitals, Raipur, breaks down which sugar alternatives are genuinely healthy.

Which artificial sweeteners are safe to use

"Let’s talk about the things we put into making food sweet," Dr Sharma begins. “First, the artificial sweeteners, the pouches, sugar-free colas, saccharin, or aspartame. They are not very toxic, don’t cause cancer, and can help reduce calorie intake. But they do have some effect on stomach bacteria. Many people feel hungry after using them, which is why they are not very effective for weight loss.”

He adds, "Next, low-calorie sugar substitutes, like sugar-free candies and sweets, are made from molecules such as sucralose or erythritol. They taste sweet because they are similar to sugar, but they are either not absorbed or absorbed very little. Calories are very low or zero, and there’s no sugar spike. However, they can also have mild adverse effects on the stomach, so sugar is still better than 70% of the time."

Can you use stevia

Dr Sharma also recommends natural sweeteners. “Stevia and Monk Fruit are becoming very popular. They are plant-based, have a bitter aftertaste, but contain no calories and don’t cause a sugar spike. Stevia is stable and can be used in cooking. Monk Fruit has less long-term data, but overall, these are good substitutes for sugar, about 80% safe.”

By understanding the effects of different sugar alternatives, Dr Sharma says, people can make smarter choices that satisfy their sweet tooth without harming their health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.