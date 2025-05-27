Rakesh Roshan proves age is just a number, shows incredible fitness at 75 with heavy weightlifting and boxing workout

Rakesh Roshan is redefining what it means to stay fit at 75. The veteran Indian director and film producer recently shared a glimpse of his intense gym routine, proving that age is truly just a number when it comes to health and dedication. From boxing to lifting weights, his latest video is all the motivation you need. Let's take a closer look at his routine and pick up some fitness inspiration. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares 4 worst habits you should avoid to lower your risk of liver cancer: ‘Even red wine isn’t safe’ ) Rakesh Roshan redefines fitness with inspiring gym workout routine. (Instagram/@rakesh_roshan9)

Rakesh Roshan's inspiring fitness routine

On May 26, Rakesh shared his workout video on Instagram along with the caption, "It's not about being healthy- it's about feeling your best every day." Dressed in a black T-shirt and matching shorts, the 75-year-old filmmaker can be seen performing a series of high-intensity exercises with impressive focus and energy.

What exercises did he perform

Here's a breakdown of all the exercises he performed in the video:

Rakesh starts off with boxing drills, combining fast punches and footwork to boost cardio and agility. Barbell back squat: He moves on to barbell back squats, a powerhouse move that targets the legs, glutes, and core for building strength and stability.

Using a medicine ball, he performs leg exercises that enhance lower-body strength and balance. Seated cable row with a hop: This move combines upper-body strength training with a dynamic hop, working the back muscles while engaging the legs and core.

Adding an exercise ball for support, Rakesh challenges his upper body and core, improving strength and coordination. Seated cable row: He focuses on the back and arms with classic seated cable rows, building muscle and improving posture.

To maintain flexibility and prevent injury, he incorporates leg stretches, keeping muscles supple and ready. High kicks: This dynamic move targets the hip flexors and core while improving balance and coordination.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.