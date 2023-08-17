Each year, millions of elderly people about 65 years or older fall but less than half report to a doctor or go to the hospital yet it is important to note that falling once, doubles the chances of falling again. In India, nearly 1.5 to 2 million older people suffer injuries due to falls each year and nearly 1 million succumb to death due to falls. Reasons why elders have frequent falls, prevention tips to empower seniors to be active and independent (Photo by micheile henderson on Unsplash)

Risk factor for fall at home

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Brahmaraju TJ, Consultant Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at SPARSH Hospital, shared, “Older people fall mainly due to slipping, tripping or stumbling. Predisposing factors are poor vision, vertigo, imbalance, fear of fall, osteoarthritis of knee pain, hearing impairment and depression. The risk of fall is more in female elderly population.”

Dr Nataraj HM, HOD Orthopedics, Robotic Joint Replacement and Sports Surgeon at Belenus Champion Hospital in Sarjapur, revealed, “Falls are frequently observed among individuals who are older, particularly those who are 65 years of age or older. Ageing brings about physical changes that can impact one's balance and mobility.”

Implications of fall in elderly

Dr Brahmaraju TJ highlighted, “Fall is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the elderly. Falls can lead to bony injuries like fracture of hip, spine, wrist, ankle or traumatic brain injuries (head injuries), which need hospitalisation and in most cases surgical intervention which adds to the health cost. Many people who fall and do not get any major injuries but develop fear of fall again. This leads to reduction of their mobility, less social interaction and less sense of well being which leads to poor quality of life.”

Prevention

Dr Nataraj HM opined, “Older adults often experience a decline in muscle and bone mass, which can result in weakness and an increased susceptibility to injury. This can be improved with regular exercises to improve muscle mass and strength. Additionally, their reflexes and reaction times tend to slow down. Declining vision and hearing abilities can impair their capacity to detect hazards and navigate their surroundings safely. Adding visual and hearing aids helps to improve this. Specific medical conditions become more prevalent with age and can affect stability. Arthritis causes stiff and painful joints, limiting one's range of motion and flexibility leading to falls, this can be addressed by robotic knee replacement surgery to improve the mobility and balance while walking.”

He added, “Osteoporosis weakens bones, making them more prone to fractures resulting from falls. Osteoporosis can be improved by calcium supplements and a healthy diet. While falls are prevalent among older adults, implementing certain lifestyle changes, making modifications to the home environment, and engaging in balance exercises can help mitigate the risk of falling and promote independent living for as long as possible.”

According to Dr Brahmaraju TJ, risk evaluation and prevention measures in elderly individuals goes a long way in avoiding falls at home and improving the quality of life. He suggested:

At personal level

Get evaluated for risk of fall by doctor or health care provider and take advice regarding specific things you should do and not do. Review the medicines dosage and duration with your physician and report any specific side effects like dizziness, weakness, loss of balance. Get vitamin-D levels checked periodically and get corrected if deficient Antiosteoporotic medications should be taken as per doctors advice. Do muscle strengthening/balance exercises especially for lower limbs. Periodically check your eyesight and update eyeglass if needed.

Make home safer for elderly

Get rid of things one could trip over.

Install grab bars inside/outside of shower/toilet corridors of frequent usage.

Put railings on both sides of the stairs.

Make lights brighter inside the home.

Make the floor surface rough to avoid skidding. Avoid loose carpets on the floor

