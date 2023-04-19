According to health experts, drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR) is usually caused due the pathogenesis across alveolar wall macrophages which causes a buildup of bacteria such as Mycobacterium or due to extensive drug resistance which can cause degradation of the elastic basement membrane thus the outer surface of the arteriole thus leading to disruption of the circulatory network. The possible fluid buildup across the sternum can cause gradual pressure build-up thus affecting the oxygen transport post-medical treatment.

Regenerative medicine can be a boon for those with Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (Photo by Twitter/sciam)