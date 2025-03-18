Menu Explore
Reproductive health in women over 35: Challenges and fertility solutions

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 18, 2025 08:54 PM IST

35 and thinking about pregnancy? Here’s what you NEED to know to boost your fertility.

As women approach the age of 35, their reproductive health changes, resulting in additional difficulties. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parul Prakash, Head- Reproductive Medicine at Artemis Hospital Gurgaon, shared, “Although most women are able to conceive and maintain good reproductive health in their late 30s and beyond, being aware of potential dangers and adopting proactive actions can help ensure overall health.”

Your reproductive health changes after 35. Here’s how to stay ahead.(Image by Pixabay)
Your reproductive health changes after 35. Here's how to stay ahead.(Image by Pixabay)

Challenges in reproductive health after 35

1. Declining Fertility

A woman's fertility begins to drop in her early 30s, falling significantly after age 35. This is caused by a loss in the number of eggs as well as the quality of the eggs, and hence conception becomes challenging. Infrequent ovulation can also cause delays in pregnancy.

2. Increased Risk of Pregnancy Complications

Women over 35 are more likely to experience pregnancy-related problems such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and preterm delivery. Miscarriage and genetic abnormalities, such as Down syndrome, become more common as people become older.

Infertility to high BP, 4 ways pregnancy after 35 can affect health of mother and child (Photo by John Looy on Unsplash)
Infertility to high BP, 4 ways pregnancy after 35 can affect health of mother and child (Photo by John Looy on Unsplash)

3. Hormonal Imbalances

As women enter their late 30s and early 40s, estrogen and progesterone levels begin to fluctuate. This can cause irregular menstrual cycles, larger or lighter periods, mood swings, and early signs of perimenopause.

4. Weakened Bone and Heart Health

Estrogen promotes bone strength by enhancing calcium absorption and minimising loss. Its reduction over the age of 35 raises the risk of osteoporosis by making bones weaker. Lower estrogen levels elevate cholesterol and blood pressure, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease in women.

Solutions for better reproductive health

● Regular gynaecology check-ups, such as pelvic examinations, Pap smears, and testing for reproductive disease, are necessary. Fertility workups can be added for pregnancy-planning women.

● A nutritious diet with sufficient folic acid, iron, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids will help maintain the reproductive system in good health. Smoking and excess alcohol should be avoided, as well as control of weight with regular exercise to enhance hormonal stability.

Fertility tips for women trying to conceive.(Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash)
Fertility tips for women trying to conceive.(Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash)

● Chronic stress may interfere with menstrual cycles and fertility. Yoga, meditation, and proper sleep aid in hormonal balance.

● For those experiencing problems in getting pregnant, assisted reproductive methods such as IVF and egg freezing may provide solutions. Seeking the advice of a fertility specialist at the appropriate time is important.

● To treat early menopausal symptoms and hormonal disturbances, physicians may prescribe hormone replacement therapy or alternative methods such as phytoestrogens.

In short, focusing on health after the age of 35 is essential to overall health. With timely intervention, lifestyle modifications and professional care, women can ensure fertility, bone health and cardiac health, living a healthier and more satisfactory life in the future.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

