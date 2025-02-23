Rihanna gets honest about her struggle with balancing motherhood and work: 'It’s actually given me lot more self-guilt'

Many celebrity moms have openly shared their struggles with balancing motherhood and work life. Now, Rihanna has spoken about how her 'every decision' in life revolves around her sons – RZA and Riot. In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the singer, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, shared how because of motherhood, her every commitment is a careful calculus. Also read | Managing motherhood and leadership: Tips for success Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky have two sons, RZA and Riot. (File Photo: Instagram/ badgalriri)

Rihanna highlights challenges working moms face

She said, “Every decision I make revolves around them, but everything that I do that I love robs me from them. So I have a weird resentment with the things that I love. You almost feel like something is always suffering for you to show up somewhere. And even when you show up there, it’s not 100 percent because there’s something else on the wheel. It’s actually given me a lot more self-guilt."

Rihanna, who gave birth to her first son RZA with partner A$AP Rocky in May 2022, and their second son, Riot, in August 2023, added, “I don’t like letting people down, but I also know that most of that is me letting myself down, which means something has to change, but everything is on the wheel at all times. I have to keep reminding myself that I asked for this, I love this. I try to figure out a balance so that I can feel fulfilled when I show up to something, so I can feel I don’t have any guilt.”

Moms must follow some selfcare tips

