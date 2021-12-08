Rujuta Diwekar gives tips to combat winter laziness, suggests foods to fuel fat loss

With the onset of winter, one may be tempted to catch on some extra sleep in the morning. While this urge has to be controlled if you do not have the luxury of time, some people complain that winter season makes them slow or lethargic in general during the day.

One of the tips to combat winter laziness is getting some sunlight and the necessary Vitamin D by stepping out in your balcony. Regular exercise too energises you for the day ahead. If despite following these tips, you are low on energy, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has an advice for you.

The author of bestseller books like Indian Superfoods and Don't Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight says that if you are not catering to the natural rise in your appetite, you may feel lethargic.

"You feel lazy or lethargic in the winters only if you don't look after the natural rise in your appetite," says Diwekar.

She also advises to have chikki, gajak, laddoo as one the mid meals to fuel fat loss.

As the temperature drops, our body has to work extra hard to keep us warm. Meeting the calorie requirement can keep many problems at bay and help our body produce the required heat and energy. Not just extra layers, we also need some extra calories to make sure we are protected from the bitter cold.

In her earlier post the celebrity nutritionist had talked about five winter foods that one must eat during the season. According to her, sugarcane must be consumed by people in cold weather as it is the oldest detox food and rejuvenates the liver and keeps the skin glowing. She also asked her followers to enjoy seasonal fruit Ber which strengthens the immune system and improves diversity of the diet. Amla also featured in her best winter foods list as it helps in fighting infections and boosts immunity. Apart from, she also suggested having Til Gul, a delicacy made of sesame and jaggery.

