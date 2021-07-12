Sara Ali Khan ditching gym equipment to deadlift her friend is powerlifting goal

After flooding the Internet with her travel pictures from the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, which she recently visited, Sara Ali Khan is back to raising the mercury with her sexy shooting sprees but not before she laid some powerlifting goals this Monday. Proving she doesn’t need athleisurewear and gym equipment to nail exercises, Sara slew in a vibrant mini dress while lifting her friend to nail a deadlift in her vanity van and we are mighty impressed with her cardio workout twist.

Taking to her social media handle, Sara shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of behind the scenes of a shoot that she was prepping for. The video featured the 25-year-old donning a multi-coloured thigh-high mini dress that came with a sweetheart neckline and broad straps.

Completing her attire with a pair of contrasting yellow flats, Sara accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings. Leaving her luscious tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Sara amplified the glam quotient with a dab of wine shade lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Looking her glamorous best while still in her vanity van and far from sweating it out at the gym, Sara channeled her inner fitness freak as she lifted her friend in her arms and off the ground. Making our jaws drop in awe, Sara captioned the video, “Dead weight or dead lift? (sic)” and punctuated it with a powerlifting emoji.

Sara Ali Khan deadlifts her friend (Instagram/saraalikhan95)

Benefits of deadlifts:

A strength-training exercise, deadlifts target the gluteus maximus which in turn work on the hamstrings, quadriceps femoris and erector spinae. The bends and lifts in the compound exercise strengthens the muscles to help improve your body’s stability and size in the posterior chain.

This cardio exercise is best for fat-burning and muscle-building and just when we were shying away from exercising this Monday, Sara’s video left us motivated for the rest of the day.

Precautions:

However, this challenging exercise is recommended only if you can perform it properly with conditioned arms, shoulders and back and if you have a great grip strength along with a super strong core. Bringing your inherent ego to the exercise is not worth it.

