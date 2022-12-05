Sara Ali Khan is ‘prepping for Christmas vacation’ by sweating it out in the gym

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps slaying it in the gym with dedication, focus and hard work. Sara believes in sweating it out in the gym with her fitness routine as the right way to start the week. Sara's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her gym diaries. Sara loves her Pilates sessions. The actor is often spotted wearing T-shirt and tank tops with Pilates girl written on it. Sara, through snippets of her fitness diaries, ensures to share regular fitness motivation for her fans to follow. Be it a yoga routine, or a Pilates routine or high intensity workouts, Sara believes in starting the day right with fitness.

Sara, on Monday, shared motivation for her fans on her Instagram profile in the form of a short video compilation of her Monday workout routine. The actor started the week on a fitness high with an intense routine in the gym. Sara shared the video, where she can be seen starting her day by running on the treadmill. Then she can be seen working out with dumbbells in her hands. In the later part of the video, Sara can be seen holding a gym ball and performing squats, and then throwing the ball against a wall and catching it back repeatedly. She can also be seen performing planks with dumbbells as props. With the video, Sara shared that even though it’s a Monday motivation, she is just joking. In reality, this is how she is preparing for the Christmas holidays.

High intensity routines come with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories and controlling the weight of the body. It also helps in losing fat and gaining muscles. When incorporated in the daily routine, high intensity routines help in reducing heart rate, blood pressure and blood sugar, it also helps in improving oxygen consumption of the body.

