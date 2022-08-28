Sara Ali Khan's fitness mantra is short and simple: 'No excuses'

Sara Ali Khan is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it shedding the extra kilos after the festive season or being back at the gym after days of traveling, Sara's Instagram profile is replete with fitness inspo. Sara is a Pilates girl – the actor proudly announces the same. On multiple occasions, Sara has been spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai, stepping out of her gym or going to her fitness studio wearing athleisure with the words Pilates Girl. Sara also believes in sharing the snippets on her Instagram profile to try and motivate her fans to stop being lazy and hit the gym.

Sara, a day back, shared a short video of herself working out in animal mode in the gym. The actor, who is trained by fitness expert Namrata Purohit, shared a glimpse of her daily routine on her Instagram stories. In the video, Sara can be seen seated on a Pilates reformer and working on strengthening her arm and shoulder muscles with rows. Namrata, in the background, can be seen counting Sara's moves, while Sara can be seen engrossed in her gym routine. Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of multicoloured sports shorts, Sara can be seen looking away from the camera and working on her routine. Referring to Namrata's counting, Sara wrote, "Namrata Purohit, love your soothing counting." She further wrote, "No excuses," in the stories and gave a glimpse of her fitness state of mind. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan's fitness routine for the weekend. (Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

The rows come with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the shoulders, upper arms, and core muscles. It also helps in muscle gain and improving cardiovascular endurance of the body. Performing rows on a regular basis also helps in developing physical strength.

