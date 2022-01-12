Sara Tendulkar's ‘morning mocha’ sets us drooling for all the healthy reasons

With over 1.7 million followers, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is quite a social media celebrity who knows how to keep fans hooked and her latest viral video of her “morning mocha” is proof. Leaving netizens drooling, Sara was seen preparing her “morning mocha” from the scratch which made us want to instantly add a cup of coffee to our routine courtesy the tempting health benefits of the beverage that it comes packed with.

Taking to her social media handle, Sara shared a video that took us through her secret recipe and her mocha convinced us that more espresso equals less depresso. She topped it off with cocoa powder and captioned the video, “Tuesday morning mocha .... #coffee (sic).”

They say a bad day with coffee is better than a good day without it hence, we pray that may our coffee always kick in before reality does. On that note, check out the health benefits of coffee and cocoa below.

Benefits:

Much more intense in taste than a traditional coffee, mocha cappuccino is considered stronger than drip coffee but has so much less caffeine. Made with smaller amount of steamed milk and a thick layer of foam, mocha cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee that can significantly prevent the oxidization of bad cholesterol, lowers the chances of a stroke by 20 per cent and prevent heart problems as per studies.

From lowering the risk of developing depression to dramatically reducing suicide risk, coffee got it all sorted. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of both liver and colorectal cancer as a few studies showed that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

Drinking coffee before sleeping for a short period of time affects adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep and increases brain’s capacity to receive caffeine. Before taking a 15–20 minutes nap, not before bed though, experts propose consuming caffeine right before falling asleep.

An 18 studies review on 457,922 people revealed that each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers enjoy even a lower risk of premature death, as per a 20-year study which revealed that individuals with type 2 diabetes, who drank coffee, had a 30% lower risk of death and a few other studies found that consuming the beverage was linked with a 26% decreased risk of death in women and a 20% reduced risk of death in men, over 18–24 years.

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.