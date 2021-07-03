Sayani Gupta preaches self love, self care amid Covid-19: Health is critical

Sayani Gupta has been spending time doing the things that are good for her and the actor is 'completely at peace'. The Article 15 actor often takes to her social media feed to share positive thought and self care methods and most recently she shared how she has been spending her time and that she is finding happiness in all her ways of practicing self love and self care.

In a recent Instagram post, the Pagglait actor shared photos of herself standing in front of a mirror wearing short and a sports bra on a yoga mat, half her face covered with her hand. Showing of her sculpted abs, Sayani wrote in the caption of the images, "Still far from the goal. But have been spending all my time, for the first time, doing things that are good for me, make me happy and completely at peace."

Sayani went on to share how the "pandemic has been hard for everyone". Adding that the pandemic has, "made me incredibly grateful for every little thing but also taught me that nothing is more critical than health and well being. No amount of work or money or social obligation".





Sharing the many ways in which she practices self love and self care, Sayani shared, "I eat right, cook for myself, workout and do yoga everyday, read, bird watch, journal, sing, nap, do all that and much more.. all for the self. And with no pressure whatsoever."

In her caption Sayani went on to thank her fitness instructor, and several others includind Mini Mathur to whom she said, "I don't have to say anything.. you know I love you. And thanks for holding my hand sister!" Sayani also revealed that just because she is all about that clean living it doesn't mean she doesn't have her own cravings as well, adding, "Sometimes I day dream about that chocolate cake slice.. tell myself.. one day.. soon.. that will happen too."

