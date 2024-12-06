Scented candles, home fragrances are bad news for indoor air quality! Study explains why

The festive season is here, and to add more festivities to our homes, we often light scented candles. However, a recent study led by Asit Kumar Mishra, University College Cork and Marie Coggins, University of Galway states that scented candles, air fresheners, and incense sticks may not be all good news. The study further observed that when scented candles or smoking are combined with blocked wall vents, it can worsen indoor air pollution exposure for the people inside the room. (Pexels)

With the Christmas spirit knocking our doors, gingerbread, cinnamon, and pine-scented candles and festive diffusers are becoming a norm to set the mood. However, the study states that while these scented fresheners may help in masking bad odour, they do not drive away indoor air pollutants. In fact, some of these products may add to indoor pollution.

Adds to indoor air pollution

Blocking wall vents, smoking inside the room and lighting candles can be detrimental to indoor air quality. The study further observed that when scented candles or smoking are combined with blocked wall vents, it can worsen indoor air pollution exposure for the people inside the room.

According to World Health organisation, using scented candles inside a closed room can increase the peak fine particle concentration to 15 times more than the limit. In under-ventilated rooms, it can take several hours for the levels to return to normalcy.

Scented candles can add to indoor air pollution.(Pexels)

Why burning candles or incense sticks is harmful?

According to the study, candles or incense sticks, when burning, can produce a complex mix of chemicals and particulate matter, including toxic gases like carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and oxides of nitrogen. Home Frangrance products can produce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) which are harmful to health. Short-term exposure to particulate matter can lead to coughing and sneezing, and irritation of the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. Exposure to these particulate matter in the for long-term can lead to severe illnesses including heart diseases, lung cancer, and chronic bronchitis. Conditions such as asthma can also worsen due to exposure to home fragrances and scented candles.

scented candles, home fragrances and incense sticks can affect health.(Pexels)

What about organic candles?

People often think that candles or fragrances made of natural and organic compounds are safer. However, that’s not true. When burnt, these natural fragrances also release harmful chemicals, adding to indoor pollution.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.