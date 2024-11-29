Sherlyn Chopra says doctor made her look like an alien with ‘1km long chin’; calls it her ‘worst nightmare’

Sherlyn Chopra went viral for her botched fillers on face which made the internet call her an alien, or more specifically ‘Jaadu’ from the 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya. Sherlyn Chopra, recently in an interview, shared her feelings on being referred to as an alien due to fillers gone wrong. Also read | Redefining beauty: From dermal fillers to 3D imaging, exploring the latest trends in rhinoplasty "Do not go overboard with your makeover unless you wish to look like Jaadu," Sherlyn Chopra advised her fans.(Instagram/@_sherlynchopra_)

Sherlyn shared a snippet of the video on her Instagram profile a few weeks back, and said, “You want me to talk about my alien look? Oh my god! Well, last year I had been to a cosmetologist who had injected fillers all over my face. He had made my chin look 1 km long. He had made my lips look triple XL in size. He had given a 110 degree angle at both the sides of my jawline. And what else... He had made my cheeks look heavily puffed up. So, in short, one could say that I was a chalta phirta Jaadu, with big boobs. My worst nightmare. Absolutely, no doubt!” Also read | Anti-ageing dermal fillers are not the same as botox. Experts debunk myths

What Sherlyn advised her fans:

Sherlyn further said that one should not go overboard with surgeries and makeovers as they can go wrong. “Hey guys, please make sure that you do not go overboard with your makeover unless you wish to look like Jaadu!!! Less is indeed more.”

How netizens reacted:

However, the video received flak from netizens, who called it “self-promotion.” Some Instagram users blamed her for going through the ordeal, all by paying for it herself - “Because you asked and paid him for that.” Some netizens also called it a fake interview and wrote, “No body is in front taking interview,” and “Interview of Sherlyn Chopra by Sherlyn Chopra.” Also read | Dangers of derma fillers: Woman's nose ‘melts off’ after filler injection

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sherlyn revisited her nightmare of looking like an alien, and said that she visited another doctor to reverse the effects. The doctor said that the fillers are dissolvable, and helped her get back to normalcy.

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Garima Tyagi, Dermatologist, SENS Clinic explained the precautions one must take while opting for dermal fillers. “It’s always a good idea to consult a doctor in case you notice any eruptions, swelling, bleeding, redness or any other side effects. It is therefore essential to consult an expert before making any decision not only to ensure safety but also to make sure that everything is in the right hands,” the dermat said. Also read | Discover the role of fillers in enhancing facial beauty: From what they are to types and benefits, your complete guide

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.