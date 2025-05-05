Menu Explore
Shilpa Shetty shows how to stay fit at 49 with her intense 'ball drop challenge' workout: Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
May 05, 2025 02:15 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty crushes Monday blues with her intense 'Ball Drop Challenge' workout, showing fans how to stay fit, strong, and motivated. Watch her video.

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast who never fails to motivate her Insta family with her dynamic workout routines. Her latest post is no exception, as the 49-year-old actor takes on the Monday blues with her unique 'ball drop challenge' workout. Let's check out the video and get inspired to ditch the couch and crush your own fitness goals. (Also read: Alaya F follows ‘75 hard’ rule for health and wellbeing: ‘No cheat meals, 45-minute workouts, reading 10 pages daily' )

Shilpa Shetty tackles Monday blues with an intense ball drop challenge workout. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty tackles Monday blues with an intense ball drop challenge workout. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

On Monday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share her latest workout video, captioned, "ball drop challenge! Bring it on 💪🥎 Don't miss the eyes!" In the video, Shilpa showcases her high-intensity routine, nailing the challenge while sporting a white tank top, black tights, and vibrant neon orange sneakers.

How to perform

Shilpa performs the "ball drop challenge" from a high plank or push-up position. She starts by getting into the push-up stance, keeping her body in a straight line from head to heels. Holding a ball in one hand, she drops it to the ground, and as it bounces back up, she quickly switches hands to catch it. Shilpa keeps her core engaged and stable throughout the exercise.

What are the benefits of Shilpa's workout

Shilpa highlighted the benefits of the workout in the caption, noting that the exercise effectively tests and enhances multiple fitness aspects. These include:

  • Core strength: The high plank position demands strong engagement from the core, helping to improve overall abdominal and lower back stability.
  • Shoulder stability: The constant switching of hands while balancing in the push-up position strengthens the shoulder muscles, improving stability and endurance.
  • Hand-eye coordination: Catching the ball after it bounces tests and enhances coordination between the hands and eyes, making it an excellent exercise for improving motor skills.
  • Reaction time: The rapid switch between hands as the ball drops and bounces helps train the body's reflexes, improving reaction time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
