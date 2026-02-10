Shilpa Shetty urges parents to raise digitally aware, not screen-addicted children: ‘Supervision till 16 isn’t control’

She stressed that parental involvement is key, not just limiting screen time, but balancing exposure responsibly. “You know it can also expose young minds to things that they’re not ready for, and as parents, our role isn’t to just simply ban technology; it’s to balance the access and exposure to it,” she added.

In a February 10 video shared on her Instagram, Shilpa said, “Today is Safer Internet Day, and I wanted to speak from my heart for a minute. It couldn’t be a better day to broach this topic, and not as a public figure but as a concerned mother. The internet is a powerful teacher, a playground for creativity. So with the pros come the cons, and we must be aware of them.”

As the digital world becomes an ever-present part of childhood, actor Shilpa Shetty has taken a moment to highlight the importance of mindful internet use for children. Speaking as a mother of two, she emphasised that while the internet is an incredible resource for learning and creativity, it also comes with its challenges, especially for young, impressionable minds. (Also read: Sania Mirza follows a ‘protein-heavy diet, walks 5–7 km daily’; shares her fitness and skincare routine after retirement )

What steps parents can take to raise digitally aware children Shilpa also urged parents to ensure children understand that not everything they see online is real, kind, or safe. “So, how do we do this? Know what your child is watching, scrolling, and consuming. It’s also very important to talk openly. Curiosity grows in silence, not in conversation, and please use parental controls, but more importantly, build trust. Supervision till 16, I believe, isn’t control, it’s care. Teach them that not everything online is real, kind or even safe,” she explained.

Closing her message with a call to action, Shilpa acknowledged that she doesn’t have all the answers but emphasised the need to start a real conversation today. She urged parents to stop parenting in isolation and work together to raise digitally aware, not digitally addicted, children, stressing that guidance today builds confidence for tomorrow and is essential for the future.

