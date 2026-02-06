Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide raises alarm over digital addiction: AIIMS-trained neurologist explains impact on young minds

Referring to past incidents such as the Blue Whale challenge , Dr Chawla says similar behavioural patterns are now being seen in newer, highly immersive online games. These platforms often reward secrecy, emotional attachment and constant achievement through levels, points and missions. “A young, developing brain can slowly get overwhelmed when a digital space is designed this way,” he says.

Adolescents are especially vulnerable to addictive digital games because their brains are still developing, making it difficult for them to assess risk or understand long-term consequences, says Dr Rahul. He explains that task-based games are designed to encourage unquestioning obedience, even when the assigned challenges become dangerous. “What makes adolescents lose their ability to reason to this extent is the way these games are structured,” he notes.

Addressing growing concerns around children’s digital dependency, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS New Delhi, took to Instagram on February 4 to warn parents about the serious mental health risks linked to unchecked screen time among children and teenagers.

The girls were reportedly deeply influenced by Korean culture and had stopped attending school nearly a year ago, spending much of their time on mobile phones. Police sources said their father had restricted their phone usage a few days before the incident, underscoring the fragile dependence many adolescents have on their digital lives. (Also read: Ghaziabad triple suicide: Psychologist shares practical steps for parents to manage screen time addiction in kids )

Three sisters aged 12, 14 and 16 died after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The tragic incident has been linked to excessive immersion in the online world, a concern increasingly being raised in cases involving children and teenagers.

During adolescence, the part of the brain responsible for judgment and impulse control is still maturing, while emotional and reward centres are already highly active. According to Dr Chawla, when a game offers continuous validation and escalating challenges, “the brain no longer registers it as harmless play.” Instead, it begins to feel important and sometimes “more real than real life itself.”

When does gaming turn into emotional dependence Over time, dopamine-driven reward loops can lead to psychological dependence, creating pressure, fear of failure and an intense need to stay engaged. For vulnerable adolescents, especially those dealing with academic stress, loneliness, low self-esteem or emotional distress, the game may slowly become their main source of identity and comfort. “In such situations, suicide is rarely impulsive,” Dr Chawla explains. “It is often the end point of long emotional exhaustion, pressure and a feeling of being trapped.”

Dr Chawla points out that similar links between excessive gaming and mental health issues have been observed before, from challenge-based games like Blue Whale to immersive platforms such as PUBG. Research has repeatedly associated excessive gaming with anxiety, depression, aggression, self-harm and suicidal behaviour.

What warning signs should parents watch out for He adds that parents often focus only on limiting screen time, while missing more serious red flags. “Social withdrawal, mood changes, disturbed sleep, falling academic performance, emotional detachment and intense attachment to a game are warning signs that should never be ignored,” he says.

Urging parents, teachers and child psychologists to take the issue seriously, Dr Chawla stresses the need for deeper conversations. “Instead of only talking about screen time, children need to be educated about mental health, emotional safety and seeking help at the right time,” he says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918