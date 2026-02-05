Ghaziabad triple suicide: Psychologist shares practical steps for parents to manage screen time addiction in kids

Ghaziabad witnessed a tragedy on Wednesday, when three minor girls died by suicide together after allegedly being restricted by their family from using their mobile phones. According to police reports, the three sisters were reportedly deeply addicted to an online Korean “love game” that they played together, which is believed to have had a strong influence on their thoughts and behaviour. Investigators have stated that the restriction on their screen time may have acted as a trigger for their drastic decision. Online gaming addiction is a major problem among kids in today's world. (Unsplash)

After further investigation, police found that the sisters’ diary entries were filled with references to Korean culture and the game’s fictional universe, highlighting a deep psychological immersion in the fantasy world and an intense obsession with the online game. This development highlights a deeply concerning trend, where young people are increasingly drawn into the immersive fantasy worlds of online games, becoming psychologically absorbed and, in some cases, developing unhealthy dependencies that blur the line between virtual narratives and real life.

On this account, HT lifestyle reached out to clinical psychologist Richa Agarwal - a senior consultant at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Model Town, New Delhi, who specialises in emotional wellness, stress management, adolescent counselling and relationship therapy, to gain expert insights on managing screen time and addressing online gaming addiction in children.

How screen time restriction may have prompted the decision According to Richa, unexpected rules, harsh punishments or frequent disagreements at home can make children feel increasingly anxious and apprehensive - especially those who are already under stress or struggle to process and regulate their emotions.

She explains, “They may believe that no one comprehends their situation, that they are unable to escape their surroundings, or that there is a lack of hope. It's important to set limits, but they should be slow, calm, and helpful. The sisters who died by suicide in Ghaziabad left a note saying they could not live without the games. This indicates that they needed professional help for their emotional issues.”

Practical steps for parents Parents and families can strike a healthy balance around screen time without compromising children’s emotional wellbeing. Richa outlines some practical strategies that can be helpful to regulate screen time for kids:

Families should make clear but fair rules about how much time they can spend on devices and make sure the kids are following them.

Parents can encourage their kids to spend time with their family, do things they enjoy, and play outside.

Without condemning them, parents should encourage conversations about the children’s mental health - talking about how they feel and how stressed they are.

Parents should be a part of their child's online life and teach them how to utilise screens in a good way. There are some steps parents can take themselves to set a positive example and establish healthy screen-time habits for their children. These include:

Parents should make sure that you are keeping their phones away during meals and family time.

Spending more time with the children and doing things that they like, not just homework or chores, can help reduce screen time.

Emphasising the health implications, rather than focusing solely on punishment, is crucial in helping children understand how excessive screen use can affect their mental and emotional wellbeing. When to seek help? In case the abovementioned steps fail to work, Richa recommends seeking professional help - especially if the child shows inappropriate anger or other signs of defiance, such as refusing to eat, struggling with sleep, losing focus at school, or appearing persistently distressed.

She highlights, “Seek help when needed, especially when your child gets very angry about stopping screen time, or when they stop eating, sleeping, or doing well in school or when they seem sad, lonely, or different. Don't ignore these signs and talk to a counselor or doctor - it's normal and helpful.”