Should women stop smoking before conception? Is there 'no safe period' for smoking during pregnancy? Study answers

Most women stop smoking when they learn that they are with a child. Every cigarette packet comes with a warning against smoking while pregnant. But is there any 'safe period' for smoking during pregnancy? Should one stop before conception? A new study is answering all these questions. (Also Read | Cigarettes to heart attacks: Here's how smoking destroys your heart and what you can do to stop it)

Break the habit of smoking while you're trying to conceive

A new study from China published by the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health found out that before pregnancy, even light smoking (one to two cigarettes daily) can lead to some 'serious health issues' for the newborn baby. The study also reaffirmed the common belief that smoking at any point during pregnancy is dangerous for the growing fetus. Therefore, it is better for women to break the habit while still trying to conceive.

The study collected data from birth certificates in the US National Vital Statistics System between 2016 and 2019. The researchers analysed 12,150,535 mother-newborns and the number of cigarettes smoked per day, ranging from 0 to over 20. They found that the timing of smoking cigarettes during pregnancy matters. Their research found that smoking should be avoided during all stages of pregnancy and debunked the myth that light smoking is not as harmful if you do it before you get pregnant in the first three months of pregnancy.

Health effects of smoking

There are several researches out there that document the health effects of smoking during pregnancy. They reveal that it can lead to a greater risk for premature birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues in the womb. Since the effects after birth are less understood, it has led many women to think it's safe to smoke before and after pregnancy.

The research stated, "There is no safe period and no safe level of cigarette smoking shortly before or during pregnancy." They added that the findings of the study 're-emphasise the need to prevent smoking initiation for non-smokers and to promote smoking cessation for smokers'.

What did the study find out?

The study found that "newborns of smokers showed a higher rate of requiring assisted ventilation after birth, assisted ventilation for over 6 hours, NICU admission for mechanical ventilation, and surfactant replacement therapy. They also showed more significant risks for sepsis, seizures, or issues with the brain."

Additionally, "smoking before pregnancy was associated with a 27 per cent higher risk of newborn health issues. The risk was 31 per cent to 32 per cent if the mother smoked anytime during pregnancy." The study added, "Even smoking 1 to 2 cigarettes a day before pregnancy led to a 16 per cent higher chance of newborn health problems. The risk rose to 31 per cent if they smoked 20 or more cigarettes a day."