Sleeping to eating fruits; 5 things you should avoid doing post meal

What you eat in your meals is as important as what you do after it. If you are someone who suffer from gut health issues frequently, you need to look at your post meal routine and eliminate habits that are hindering the digestion process. Many people like to take an afternoon nap hoping to boost their productivity later in the day or compensate for sleep deficit during the night. Then there are those who hit the gym late morning post a heavy breakfast. However, naps can exacerbate digestive issues and any kind of rigorous physical activity can affect nutrient absorption. (Also read: Long afternoon naps can be deadly; Experts on many ill effects of sleeping during daytime) Taking a power nap helps the body to fight laziness and restart with new energy and enthusiasm. (Unsplash)

After a meal, many health experts would suggest you walk a few steps to balance blood sugars and ease digestion. As per a study, 30 minutes postprandial brisk walking session can improve the glycaemic response after meals.

"It's crucial to pay attention to what you do after a meal, as it can significantly impact your digestion and overall well-being. Here are some things you should avoid like the plague," writes Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her recent Instagram post.

Kapoor warns against 5 harmful habits that could be weakening your digestion:

Sleep

Resist the urge to snooze immediately after eating. Lying down can lead to acid reflux and indigestion. Opt for a leisurely stroll instead.

2. Gym

Hitting the gym right after a meal diverts blood flow away from digestion, making it less efficient. Allow at least an hour before engaging in strenuous exercise.

3. Drinking tea or coffee

These beverages can hinder iron absorption and may lead to mineral imbalances. If you need a post-meal drink, opt for warm water or herbal tea.

4. Smoke

Smoking after eating is a double whammy for your health. It not only harms your lungs but also disrupts your digestive process.

5. Eating fruits

While fruits are nutritious, consuming them immediately after a meal can cause bloating and discomfort. Wait for a bit before enjoying that juicy apple.

There is no doubt that good digestion plays an important role in overall well-being. When food is digested well, the nutrient availability improves, and this will make sure you have enough proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbs, healthy fats and other micro and macro nutrients in your system to enjoy excellent health.

