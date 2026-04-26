Soft or hard belly? Gastroenterologist decodes what it means for your health

Belly fat is not only an indicator of weight gain or obesity, it signals your health status. However, it is one of the most overlooked indicators of major underlying conditions. Dr Shubham Vatsya, director and head, Institute of gastroenterology and hepatobiliary sciences, ISCI multispeciality hospital, New Delhi, in an Instagram post dated April 25, 2026, shared how belly fat can signal health issues. He decodes the difference between soft and hard belly and what it means for you.

Your belly texture could reveal more than you think.(Unsplash)

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Dr Shubham said, “A belly isn’t just about looks, it’s a health signal. Soft usually means surface fat. Hard often means deeper, riskier visceral fat affecting hormones, sugar control, and the heart.”

Soft belly

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Vatsya highlighted that if you have belly fat that feels soft on touching, then it’s less concerning. Soft belly indicates subcutaneous fat, which is jiggly and pinchable. Metabolically, it is less dangerous. It represents roughly 90% of total body fat and is easily felt around the abdomen, thighs, and glutes. It is the primary type of fat targeted by traditional diet and exercise, such as cardio, walking, or running, and other movements. Hard belly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Vatsya highlighted that if you have belly fat that feels soft on touching, then it’s less concerning. Soft belly indicates subcutaneous fat, which is jiggly and pinchable. Metabolically, it is less dangerous. It represents roughly 90% of total body fat and is easily felt around the abdomen, thighs, and glutes. It is the primary type of fat targeted by traditional diet and exercise, such as cardio, walking, or running, and other movements. Hard belly {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Vatsya, belly fat that feels hard to touch is alarming. It indicates visceral fat, which is deposited around the liver, pancreas, and intestine. This fat releases inflammatory chemicals and stress hormones, which lead to insulin resistance, fatty liver, high blood pressure, and heart disease. This visceral fat impacts the internal organs and increases the risk of chronic illnesses like diabetes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Vatsya, belly fat that feels hard to touch is alarming. It indicates visceral fat, which is deposited around the liver, pancreas, and intestine. This fat releases inflammatory chemicals and stress hormones, which lead to insulin resistance, fatty liver, high blood pressure, and heart disease. This visceral fat impacts the internal organs and increases the risk of chronic illnesses like diabetes. {{/usCountry}}

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Belly fat that feels hard to touch is alarming. (Unsplash)

How to get rid of visceral fat?

Here’s what you can do to get rid of visceral fat:

Maintain a healthy lifestyle

Fixing your lifestyle is one of the best ways to deal with all kinds of health issues, ranging from weight loss to getting rid of visceral fat.

Stay active

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There is no alternative to physical activity. Try to aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise every day, five days a week. You can include cardio, weight training, swimming, and walking.

Eat a balanced diet

You become what you eat, and it holds relevance in all contexts. Try to aim for a protein-rich diet and include all kinds of vitamins and minerals in your everyday meals.

Avoid fatty and sugary food items

Fatty junk food can accelerate the deposition of visceral fat. It is recommended to avoid these meals to ensure your well-being.

Take enough sleep

Sleeping is the time when your body gets into repair mode, and it's important to keep your organs functioning properly. Try to get enough sleep, at least 7-8 hours every day.

Reduce stress

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Stress is not at all good for your overall health. It not only impacts your mental or emotional health but also significantly affects your physical health. Practice breathing techniques and meditation to get rid of stress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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