‘I am certainly not a quack’: Sonali Bendre clarifies after her comments on autophagy for cancer recovery face flak

Sonali Bendre has issued a clarification after she shared a post on Autophagy, an alternative treatment therapy for healing, and said that it helped her in her fight against cancer. The actor's post faced backlash from medical professionals who called her out for promoting ‘quackery’. They said that naturopathy and autophagy are unproven in curing cancer. Sonali has now issued a statement saying that she is not a ‘quack’ and she will continue to share her journey with honesty. (Also read: Sonali Bendre credits naturopathy for her recovery from cancer, doctors dismiss it: ‘Not helping by promoting quackery’) Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with stage four, metastatic cancer in 2018. After undergoing treatment in a New York City hospital, she became cancer free in 2021.(Instagram)

Sonali's statement

The actor took to her X account on Monday evening and shared a statement. It began: “I have never claimed to be a doctor, but I am certainly not a quack either. I am a cancer survivor, someone who has lived through the fear, pain, uncertainty, and rebuilding that the disease brings.”

She added, “Everything I have ever spoken has been my experience and my learning. As I've repeatedly said, no two cancers are the same and no treatment path is identical. One of the many protocols I personally explored, after thorough research and medical guidance, was autophagy. It made a difference for me them and continues to do so today, for me.”

She went on to say, “What truly matters is open, respectful dialogue. We don't all have to agree, but we should avoid dismissing one another simply because we lean toward different approaches. Each person must choose what feels right, safe and empowering for them. I will always share my journey with honesty and humility, never as a prescription, but as a lived experience.”

More details

It all began when the actor’s claim met a sharp rebuke from doctors on social media. Heptologist Cyriac Abby Philips, popular as The Liver Doc on Twitter, reminded the actor that she turned to modern medicine for the treatment of her cancer.

“Naturopathy is a quackery. Fraudulent cancer treatments offered under the guise of naturopathy are a serious issue, with numerous reported cases of patients being financially exploited and potentially harmed by delaying effective, evidence-based medical care. The FDA has issued multiple warning letters to inform patients regarding illegally sold cancer treatments,” they added. This was met with support from multiple doctors.

For the unversed, Sonali was diagnosed with stage four, metastatic cancer in 2018. After undergoing treatment in a New York City hospital, she became cancer-free in 2021. Post her recovery, she has been advocating awareness and support for cancer survivors.