Sonali Bendre credits naturopathy for her recovery from cancer, doctors dismiss it: 'Not helping by promoting quackery'

Actor Sonali Bendre has faced some backlash from medical professionals after she shared a post crediting naturopathy in her fight against cancer. On Friday, Sonali took to Twitter (now X) and shared a post about Autophagy, an alternative treatment therapy for healing, saying it helped her in her fight against cancer. While Sonali did not dismiss the contribution of modern medicine in her treatment, medical professionals called her out for promoting ‘quackery’, saying that naturopathy and autophagy are unproven in curing cancer. Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer in 2018, and was declared cancer-free the following year.

Sonali Bendre's post on autophagy

Sonali shared a post about autophagy on her Twitter account and wrote, “In 2018, when I was diagnosed with cancer, this study really helped me. My naturopath introduced me to it, I researched it, and this is what I followed - Autophagy for healing. And I continue to follow it till date.”

Sonali Bendre's tweet on autophagy helping with her cancer battle.

Autophagy is the body's natural cellular recycling process. Practitioners of naturopathy claim that the process can be harnessed to help combat deadly diseases.

Doctors dismiss Sonali's claims

The actor’s claim met a sharp rebuke from doctors on social media. Heptologist Cyriac Abby Philips, popular as The Liver Doc on Twitter, reminded the actor that she turned to modern medicine for the treatment of her cancer. “You moved to New York for an intense cancer treatment regimen, including chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. In 2019, you shared that you had achieved remission, and was officially cancer-free and returned to India. I repeat, your cancer went into remission after chemotherapy, radiation and surgery at an advanced cancer treatment hospital. Not because of Naturopathy. Not because of autophagy. Because you have the option (and privilege) to opt for the best treatments from scientific practice to help you,” Philips wrote.

The doctor also dismissed naturopathy as an alternative to treat cancer. “Naturopathy is a quackery. Fraudulent cancer treatments offered under the guise of naturopathy are a serious issue, with numerous reported cases of patients being financially exploited and potentially harmed by delaying effective, evidence-based medical care. The FDA has issued multiple warning letters to inform patients regarding illegally sold cancer treatments,” they added.

Philips’ view was supported by multiple doctors responding to Sonali’s tweet. “Dear Ms. Bendre, as a clinician sub-specialist treating a multitude of cancer patients daily, I expected better from you. Cancer-survivors, especially celebrity cancer-survivors are an important asset/ resource for cancer patients and their families when it comes to science based, rationalistic and logical therapeutic journeys which help improve outlook towards cancer diagnosis, care and prevention. You are not helping here, by promoting quackery,” wrote one. Another added, “This is so irresponsible!! Someone may not take cancer treatment and will follow alternative route, thinking YOU got cured, so they will also be treated by these methods.”

A few fans did defend Sonali, saying that she was not dismissing the contribution of chemotherapy in her treatment. “She said the study helped her, not cured. She never denied the cure she got through Western science. Which is what any average person diagnosed with cancer will always try to get. She doesn’t need to exclusively mention how much her chemotherapy helped because it is an obvious treatment,” argued one.

Sonali's cancer treatment

Sonali was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer in 2018, following which she moved to the US for treatment. She posted on her social media that she underwent treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Sonali eventually returned to India a year later after being declared cancer-free.