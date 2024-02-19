Spring immunity boosters: 5 foods to eat during weather transition to avoid illnesses

Winter season in North India is over and the onset of spring has brought much relief from the bitter cold. However, the weather during this time is conducive to allergies and respiratory illnesses. The fluctuating temperature provides the ideal environment for the respiratory viruses to thrive. This is the reason cases of cold, cough, asthma, viral infections are on rise during spring time. It is not just your wardrobe, but also the diet that requires a makeover in spring, considering it is an important component of a healthy lifestyle. (Also read | Respiratory infections to allergies; 5 health issues to watch out for as weather transitions to summer) To nourish our body, fortify our immunity and ward off seasonal illnesses, these five foods must be considered(Freepik)

With weather change, it's important to tweak your diet to include seasonal foods that can help boost your immunity. While you may be tempted to indulge in street food due to the lovely weather outside, you should also focus on the intake of green vegetables, seasonal fruits, hydrating yourself well and adding spices like ginger and garlic.

"As spring comes around, our body needs adjustments accordingly. To nourish our body, fortify our immunity and ward off seasonal illnesses, these five foods must be considered. They will act as allies in your wellness with their potent nutrients and flavours," says Nupuur Patil, Nutritionist, Nupuur Patil Fitness.

TOP SPRING FOODS

Nutritionist Nuppur Patil shares best foods to have during spring season to give your immunity a boost.

1. Leafy greens: Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, leafy green vegetables such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are essential for bolstering immune defences. According to a study published in Nutrition Reviews, leafy greens are rich in dietary nitrate, an organic compound with anti-inflammatory properties that can help regulate immune system.

2. Citrus fruits: Eating seasonal fruits can help you stay healthy and disease-free during weather transition. Oranges, Lemons and grapefruit add tangy sweetness to our taste buds and enhance immune function and protect against infections being rich in Vitamin C.

3. Berries: Fresh berries—blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries— are not just juicy and delicious but are also packed with antioxidants which help combat oxidative stress and bolster immune resilience.

4. Ginger: Spices can play a key role in preventing infections and combating inflammation. Embrace the zesty warmth of ginger, prized for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, offering immune-boosting benefits to fortify against seasonal ailments.

5. Garlic: Harness the pungent power of garlic, renowned for its antimicrobial properties that fight off pathogens and support immune health.

With these springtime superfoods will help boost your well-being as the weather transitions.