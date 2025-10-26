Stanford trained health coach warns ‘biscuits are tea’s biggest enemy’; shares what you should never pair with chai

Tea is a daily ritual for millions, but did you know that some popular pairings can do more harm than good? From digestive issues to reduced nutrient absorption, the wrong combinations can silently affect your health. Avoid these harmful food pairings with tea for better digestive health. (Unsplash)

Highlighting this often-overlooked aspect of our favourite beverage, health coach and longevity biohacker Prashant Desai, who has trained at Stanford University, shares in his October 18 Instagram post the chai combos you must avoid and explains why paying attention to what you pair with your tea is essential for overall wellness. (Also read: Fitness coach warns ‘tea, coffee and alcohol can add 600 calories a day’; shares 5 mistakes that make you gain weight )

Which snacks should you avoid with tea

“Tea with a little sugar isn’t a problem on its own. The real problem is tea’s enemies. The biggest enemy is biscuits; they’re made of refined flour, palm oil, and sugar. When you eat them, they’ll make you hungry again in an hour and trigger cravings,” warns Prashant.

He adds, “The second enemy is having tea with samosas, deep-fried and made with refined flour. Drinking tea with samosas can cause acidity, digestive issues, and gut problems. Drinking tea after sweets or having it with fried snacks adds too many calories at once; your gut cannot handle it, and you’ll feel the effects immediately.”

Healthier alternatives to pair with tea

Addressing the common misconception that tea should be consumed alone, Prashant clarifies, “So, you might ask, should we eat nothing with tea? Of course you can! Here are my alternatives: peanuts, roasted chickpeas, almonds, my personal favourite, makhana (fox nuts), or, if you’re like me, a Gujarati khakhra with ghee. These are the right companions for your tea, not enemies. Protect your tea!”

Swapping unhealthy snacks for healthier options can enhance your tea experience while benefiting digestion and energy levels. (Google Gemini)

By swapping high-calorie, fried, or sugary snacks for these healthier options, you can enjoy your tea while keeping your digestive system happy and maintaining steady energy levels throughout the day.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.